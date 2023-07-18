Report: Kevin Feige Wanted To Bring Kamala Khan And Monica Rambeau Into The MCU Before ‘Captain Marvel’ Released Into Theaters

A new report claims that Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige already wanted to bring in Kamala Khan and Monica Rambeau into the Marvel Cinematic Universe before the first Captain Marvel arrived in theaters.

Entertainment Weekly’s Devan Coggan reports, “But even before Carol’s debut, Larson says Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige was already looking to the future, brainstorming how to bring other beloved heroines from page to screen. At the top of that list were Monica Rambeau (the original female Captain Marvel in the comics) and Kamala Khan (a Jersey City teenager who modeled her career after Carol).”

Coggan added, “Instead of a traditional Captain Marvel sequel, the goal was to bring in even more heroes.”

Larson stated, “This was something Kevin and I had talked about from the beginning, that this was the way this story made sense to go.”

This report does not seem to be all that farfetched, the film is clearly part of Marvel Studios and The Walt Disney Company’s embrace of the culture war. They even have an entire program called Reimagine Tomorrow. This program is enshrined within the company and aims to program their viewers with heinous ideologies such as transgenderism and critical race theory.

Reimagine Tomorrow pushes racial quotas, gender quotas, sexuality quotas, and more in terms of casting, production crew, employment, and more. It also attempts to reprogram how Disney employees think about societal issues at-large. Of note the program has removed gendered greetings from parks in an attempt to make the evil transgender ideology palatable to Americans visiting the company’s parks.

The program clearly influenced Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige on what films Marvel Studios should be making. He admitted as much while discussing Eternals with Variety’s Kate Arthur.

Arthur asked, “Eternals expands the MCU in terms of representation, with its large international cast, its first LGBTQ superhero — I know some of those things are baked into the Eternals, but how many of those expansive ideas came from Chloé?”

Feige responded, “Well, the notion of switching up the genders, sexualities and ethnicities of the characters from the comics, was baked in initially — that was part of what Nate Moore was really advocating for in moving Eternals to the top of the list for us to start working on.”

“What exactly the makeup was between when Nate put together his internal discussion document, which is how we always start on all of our projects, and what she came in and did, I don’t recall exactly,” he added.

He then discussed the film’s casting saying, “When it came to casting, that also did affect it. There were some characters that we change from male to female, there were some characters that we knew how we were altering them from the books. But then also it came down to casting.

“So for Sersi, for instance — and if there was a lead in this ensemble, it is Sersi, it is Gemma Chan — we looked at and read all sorts of women for that part. And ended up really believing that Gemma was best for it. And thankfully, she’s proven that to be the case in the final movie,” he added.

“So, of course, Chloé was a big part of that decision, and of every casting decision. Some of it was done beforehand, and that continued once she was on board as director,” Feige concluded.

With the racial, gender, and sexuality quotas clearly influencing the creation of the Eternals film, it’s not hard to imagine those same quotas were influencing the creation of The Marvels even before Captain Marvel was released. Captain Marvel gender-swapped Mar-Vell, the original Captain Marvel before Carol Danvers took the title as her own in the comics, with actress Annette Bening playing the powerful Kree warrior.

With Ms. Marvel, the comic book side of the company has repeatedly attempted to push the character on its fanbase without any real success. The character has seen numerous reboots with the latest seemingly making her a member of the X-Men. They’ve even attempted to shoehorn the character into the big budget Marvel’s Avengers video game. That game was an utter disaster and ended up losing money.

More recently, they’ve tried to push her in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with her own Disney+ show. It’s the least viewed Marvel series created for Disney+ and never even managed to rank on the Nielsen Top 10 Overall Streaming charts.

What do you make of this report that Kevin Feige wanted to bring in Ms. Marvel and Monica Rambeau to the Marvel Cinematic Universe before Captain Marvel even debuted in theaters?

