Kevin Smith Rejects Premise That ‘Masters Of The Universe: Revelation’ Performing Poorly Had Anything To Do With Live-Action He-Man Getting Axed At Netflix

Masters of the Universe: Revelation showrunner and creator Kevin Smith rejected theories and speculation that the animated Netflix show performing poorly with audiences affected the reported cancellation of a live-action He-Man film at the streamer.

Smith’s rejection of these theories and speculation comes after a report from Variety’s Matt Donnelly that the live-action He-Man film that had moved to Netflix in 2022 was getting scrapped at the streamer.

Donnelly posited the main reason for the film being scrapped was due to budget concerns with him reporting, “Insiders said that close to $30 million has already been spent on development costs and the cash that’s been shelled out to hold on to talent – like previously announced lead Kyle Allen and the film’s heatseeking directing duo Adam and Aaron Nee.”

However, he noted that costs might have actually been double that, “Other knowledgable (sp?) sources estimate all-in costs for development at twice that figure.”

Donnelly would go on to detail that the budget for the planned film was coming in at over $200 million, but Netflix did not want to spend anything over $150 million. Later in his report, the writer detailed that sources informed him that the film’s producers tried to get the film made for $180 million, which would include the already significant development costs such as the reported $30 million. That $30 million reportedly included the purchase of the rights to He-Man and the Masters of the Universe.

Donnelly would definitively claim the reason the film was scrapped was due to these budget concerns writing, “The latest implosion at Netflix, according to five individuals with knowledge of the project, was over budget concerns.”

Responding to this report, Twitter user Zombieshoot speculated Kevin Smith’s Masters of the Universe: Revelation might have also had something to do with the cancellation. The series has an atrocious 38% Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes.

It has a poor 5.5 rating on IMDb.

Zombieshoot tweeted, “That’s what happens when you go WOKE. Looking at you, Kevin Smith. You ruined He-Man.”

Smith responded, “It says in Variety that the movie was too pricey for Netflix. But I’m sure some other studio will snatch it up. Meanwhile, our MotU: Revolution animated series is almost completed.”

He added, “Bear McCreary is scoring episode 3 now and we just mixed the first ep last week.”

Smith would also respond to Twitter user therandom58 who posited, “Cmon bruh let’s be real. They’re not willing to pay the money bc ur show failed so spectacularly that it killed any excitement for it. It’s “too pricey” bc they believe it’ll flop. Honestly it’s shameful how u did He-Man. I still like ur Green Arrow run tho.”

Smith replied, “I read the Variety article twice and I wasn’t mentioned once. Meanwhile, Masters of the Universe: Revolution (the sequel series) debuts in a few months. We have a panel about it at San Diego Comic-Con tomorrow.”

Therandom58 replied, “I’m aware that u weren’t mentioned but read between the lines. The only reason that Netflix isn’t making it is bc they don’t think they can make the money back. Why don’t they think they can? Could it be bc a show of the same IP on their very own platform flopped?”

Smith retorted, “So by your logic, I guess Netflix figures they *can* make their money back on a second season of our animated series, since they green-lit and paid for MotU: Revolution. Then again, maybe I’m just reading between the lines.”

Therandom58 fired back, “Idk what the budget for the show is but considering the number for the movie it’s probably a small fraction of that. So it’s much more likely that they make money on that yes. It’s also likely that if this one preforms like the other 2 or 1 whatever y’all call it, it’ll get axed.”

Smith then revealed, “Yes: both animated series costs millions but not $200 million – the number Variety indicated was the (Jaw)bridge-too-far for the movie division. Now we’re on the same page. However, if Revolution does anywhere close to Revelation numbers then we’ll *definitely* get a Season 3.”

Smith also responded to another user who questioned whether the live action film getting axed affected Masters of the Universe: Revolution.

He said, “Not at all. That project was part of the movie division. MotU: Revolution is a part of the animation division.”

“I’m sure we’ll wind up talking about it at the MotU panel on Thursday afternoon at San Diego Comic-Con. But according to Variety, the big budget of the movie was the issue,” he added.

It’s unclear what kind of viewership Masters of the Universe: Revelation received in its first two parts. The series’ did not chart on Netflix’s Top 10 chart for the week of July 19 through July 25 in 2021 when the first part debuted. The series had less than 13.7 million hours viewed in its first week.

It did not chart in the Top 10 for the following week either. The least viewed show in the Top 10 was The Good Doctor Season 2, which racked up 13.2 million hours viewed.

The series did not chart in the Top 10 when Part 2 released on November 23, 2021. Interestingly, it was beat out by another animated series that week. Arcane Season 1 racked up 29.6 million hours viewed in its third week on the chart.

The series did not chart in its second week. It was beat by Arcane Season 1 again, which racked up another 18.1 million hours viewed in its fourth week.

It was also beat by Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous Season 4. That series brought in 16.9 million hours viewed in its first week on the chart.

