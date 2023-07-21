Woke Film Critic Li Lai Gets Roasted After Criticizing Oppenheimer For Glossing Over “The Victims Of The Atrocities”

Woke film critic Li Lai, the founder and editor-in-chief at at Mediaversity Reviews and the Senior Director of Content at Common Sense Media, was utterly roasted after she claimed Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer film glossed over the “victims of the atrocities.”

Lai, whose Twitter biography declares she grades TV and films on diversity, posted to Twitter, “People seem to love Oppenheimer but I’ll just say it: I was uncomfy watching yet another movie about tortured white male genius when the victims of the atrocities glossed over by the script—Japanese people, interned Japanese Americans, and Native Americans—had no voice.”

Lai would later respond to another user writing, “I did think the overall sense of purposeful unease in the film was cool, but I think my uncomfiness had more to do with the fact the project exists more than how the topic was handled within the film, if that makes sense. (plus the lines about Native Americans were oof).”

The replies did not hold back as Lai was absolutely destroyed for her inane opinion.

GeorgefromNY1 tweeted, “Japanese people…? Hmm. I wonder what could have been happening in the years 1941-45 between the USA and Japan that could give that context. Quite the puzzle.”

White Ops novelist Declan Finn tweeted, “Sorry Li Lai. I think your inane commentary just bombed.”

Psychologist Chris Ferguson wrote, “Japan did start the war, and refuse to surrender when the writing was on the wall (and the US dropped leaflets warning them about the bomb and to leave the targeted cities).”

He added, “Many Native Americans proudly fought in WWII for the US. They’re not your perpetual victims.”

007Vintage torched Lai tweeting, “It never crossed my mind that a movie titled Oppenheimer, focused on the life and work of the eponymous scientist, wasn’t a documentary covering all of the elements of WWII.”

JCAP201 tweeted in response, “You need to crack a history book and look up what Japan was doing prior to that bomb dropping. Honestly, that bomb was the best thing that could of ever happened to Japan.”

Rob_ThaBuilder tweeted, “Boy, wait until you read about the Rape of Nanking.”

EverythingOOC tweeted, “The Community Notes just dropped a NUKE.”

Kane tweeted, “European Jews in the 40s with names like Oppenheimer watching a “Media Diversity Grader” retroactively upgrade them to Full White®”

Tim Gill mocked, “‘I went to see Oppenheimer. A movie about a man named Oppenheimer, as the title suggests, but I would have preferred if it was a documentary about Native Americans.'”

Rocketbeans shared a screen cap of the community notes that has since been removed. The user also commented, “LMAO community notes was the one good feature elon added.”

Actor Nick Searcy bluntly replied, “Make a movie about that then, genius.”

Ruzu_carlos also wrote, “you really can just be racist against other people as long as you pretend you’re just anti white.”

NicherShell tweeted, “Can you losers stop using my f***ing people as a cudgel against white people, I’m f***ing sick of it, you race addicted troglodyte.”

The official description for Oppenheimer states, “Written and directed by Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer is an IMAX®-shot epic thriller that thrusts audiences into the pulse-pounding paradox of the enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world in order to save it.”

“The film stars Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer and Emily Blunt as his wife, biologist and botanist Katherine “Kitty” Oppenheimer,” it continues. “Oscar® winner Matt Damon portrays General Leslie Groves Jr., director of the Manhattan Project, and Robert Downey, Jr. plays Lewis Strauss, a founding commissioner of the U.S. Atomic Energy Commission.”

The description also states, “Academy Award® nominee Florence Pugh plays psychiatrist Jean Tatlock, Benny Safdie plays theoretical physicist Edward Teller, Michael Angarano plays Robert Serber and Josh Hartnett plays pioneering American nuclear scientist Ernest Lawrence.

“Oppenheimer also stars Oscar® winner Rami Malek and reunites Nolan with eight-time Oscar® nominated actor, writer and filmmaker Kenneth Branagh,” it goes on.

It announces other members of the cast, “The cast includes Dane DeHaan (Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets), Dylan Arnold (Halloween franchise), David Krumholtz (The Ballad of Buster Scruggs), Alden Ehrenreich (Solo: A Star Wars Story) and Matthew Modine (The Dark Knight Rises).”

It concludes, “The film is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird and the late Martin J. Sherwin. The film is produced by Emma Thomas, Atlas Entertainment’s Charles Roven and Christopher Nolan.”

What do you make of Li Lai getting roasted for her opinion that the film the film glosses over “the victims of the atrocities?”‘

