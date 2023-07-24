‘Ms. Marvel’ Producer Sana Amanat Calls For People To “Complain” To Kevin Feige To Greenlight A Second Season After Series Was Marvel’s Worst Performing Disney+ Show

A new report reveals that Ms. Marvel producer Sana Amanat encouraged panel attendees to complain to Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige to greenlight a second season of the Disney+ series.

Amanat’s comments come after the series was reportedly the least viewed Marvel Studios production on Disney+.

Samba TV reported only 775,000 households tuned in to watch the series in its first 5 days on Disney+.

In a follow-up, Samba TV shared that the series brought in just above half the viewership of Hawkeye, which previously held the top spot for the worst viewed premiere of a Marvel Studios Disney+ series.

According to their metrics, Hawkeye was viewed by 1.5 million households, WandaVision was viewed by 1.6 million households, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Moon Knight both raked in 1.8 million households, and Loki topped the chart with 2.5 million households.

More recent releases such as She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and Secret Invasion also had larger premiere audiences than Ms. Marvel.

She-Hulk was viewed by 1.5 million U.S. households in its first four days.

Secret Invasion posted the second worst premiere numbers as reported by Samba TV with only 994,000 U.S. households tuning in.

Despite this poor viewership, as reported by LaughingPlace, Amanat encouraged people to complain to Feige to get a second season greenlit.

She said, “It’s great to see more demand. You know, complain. I’m happy to have [you] guys complain to Kevin for more. Kevin, let’s get a second season.”

Not only did the series get poor viewership, but it has middling user reviews with IMDb users rating it a 6.3 out of 10.

To no one’s surprise, Amanat lashed out at viewers rejecting the series telling NBC Asian America, “I think it comes from a place of anger and a sense that their identities are being threatened. If they can’t connect with it, then that’s OK. I just wish they wouldn’t try to put it down.”

It’s unclear if complaining to Kevin Feige about a second series will work. The Marvel Studios boss revealed back in February he plans on cutting back the number of shows the studio plans to produce.

He told Entertainment Weekly, “We want Marvel Studios and the MCU projects to really stand out and stand above. So, people will see that as we get further into Phase 5 and 6. The pace at which we’re putting out the Disney+ shows will change so they can each get a chance to shine.”

When asked if he would be spacing them out or putting out fewer shows per year, he responded, “Both, I think.”

Later in the interview he would reveal, “I think when we are doing about eight projects a year — and again, I said this is going to shift a little bit — they all have to be different. They all have to stand apart and stand alone and be different from one another.”

What do you make of Amanat trying to convince people to complain for a second season of Ms. Marvel?

