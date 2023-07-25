‘X-Men: Hellfire Gala 2023’ Resurrects The Recently Deceased Kamala Khan, Confirms Ms. Marvel Is Both Inhuman And Mutant

Marvel’s preview for this year’s annual X-Men: Hellfire Gala has confirmed that Ms. Marvel will be resurrected as both Inhuman and mutant.

“Since Jonathan Hickman’s revolutionary 2019 series HOUSE OF X, mutantkind has thrived on the island nation of Krakoa,” reads the official synopsis provided by Marvel. “From terraforming Mars to discovering mutant resurrection, mutantkind has reshaped the Marvel Universe as we know it.”

“But while they were achieving greatness, their deadliest enemies have been plotting their ultimate downfall… and in X-MEN: HELLFIRE GALA 2023 #1, they strike,” it continues.

“Consisting of Nimrod, Omega Sentinel, Moira MacTaggert, Feilong, and other anti-mutant foes, this ruthless group of supervillains call themselves Orchis and their masterplan could doom Krakoa and all its accomplishments.”

The synopsis concludes, “The catastrophic events of the Hellfire Gala will send your favorite characters away from the safety of Krakoa and into a dark new age known as FALL OF X.”

Kamala Khan’s Hellfire Gala mutant debut was initially revealed as part of Marvel’s official press release for Iman Vellani’s Ms. Marvel: The New Mutant run.

“After Kamala’s heroic sacrifice that saved the world in AMAZING SPIDER-MAN, Kamala will be brought back thanks to the miracle of mutant resurrection in X-MEN: HELLFIRE GALA 2023 #1,” Marvel reveals.

Written by Gerry Duggan and featuring art by Kris Anka, Joshua Cassara, Russell Dauterman, Adam Kubert, Pepe Larraz, R.B. Silva, and Luciano Vecchio, the preview for X-Men: Hellfire Gala 2023 Volume 1 Issue #1 reveals that the young heroine will be resurrected as a mutant from a Krakoan egg on the mutant paradise of Krakoa.

According to canon established in House of X (2019), Krakoa’s Resurrection Protocols allow mutants who have faced a premature death to “respawn in the middle of battle, revived long-dead X-Men, and helped restore the decimated mutant population,” through the power of The Five: Goldballs (Fabio Medina), Proteus (Kevin MacTaggert), Elixir (Joshua Foley), Tempus (Eva Bell), and Hope (Hope Summers).

“This process starts with Egg, , who has the mutant power to generate gold balls of biological matter,” Marvel explains. “After the spheres are injected with a genetic sample from Mister Sinister’s gene catalog, Proteus uses his reality-warping powers to turn these elements into a viable body.”

They elaborate, “With his Omega-level healing abilities, Elixir essentially breathes life into the husks by kickstarting the process of cellular replication. Tempus then uses her time-manipulating powers to age the bodies. Throughout this process, Hope Summers uses her powers to amplify and synchronize the abilities of the rest of the Five.”

In X-Men: Hellfire Gala 2023, Ms. Marvel is revealed to have been resurrected through the same Resurrection Protocols of Krakoa.

The first issue takes us back to some weeks prior to Ms. Marvel’s contrived death in Amazing Spider-Man #26, which sees Emma Frost and Scott Summers debating whether they should make Kamala aware of her mutant heritage.

The following page sees Charles Xavier welcoming the newly resurrected mutant to Krakoa, where Hope Summers clarifies to the confused Ms. Marvel, “You’re an inhuman and a mutant.,” though admitting, “We didn’t think it was possible.”

Goldballs, who has since adopted the ‘Egg’ alias, interjected, explaining to Kamala, “Your resurrection was rushed to the top of the list,” and adding, “You’ve got some friends in high places.”

This falls in line with the comments made by Ms. Marvel actress Iman Vellani — recently revealed to be co-writing the upcoming Ms. Marvel: The New Mutant comic book series — who went on record saying that the new book will not retcon Kamala’s Inhuman origins.

“This was way scarier than joining the MCU for me,” said Vellani. “Those projects feel like they live in their own dimension, so I guess I can separate myself easier. But you can hold a comic book!”

She continued, “I’ve never written anything before in my entire life, but I have read many comics, so I just wrote what I would want to read. I was given a very professional tool to write what is essentially my own fan fiction.”

“I want to make it very, very clear that we are not reconning her Inhuman origin,” the Ms. Marvel actress claimed. “That’s a part of Kamala’s identity that Marvel editorial and myself would very much like to keep and protect.”

Vellani explains, “Our book will absolutely reflect all those core themes of identity that the Ms. Marvel comics have consistently explored — only now there’s a whole new label that Kamala has to learn to accept. It’s going to be pretty crazy.”

X-Men: Hellfire Gala 2023 #1 goes on sale July 26th.

