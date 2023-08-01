‘Lando’ Writer Plays Race And Gay Card After Being Iced Out By Lucasfilm, New Report Says He’s Been Replaced By Donald And Stephen Glover

Lando writer Justin Simien played both the race and gay card after he revealed Lucasfilm iced him out of the process on the previously announced Disney+ series. Shortly after playing both of these cards a new report detailed he was replaced by brothers Donald and Stephen Glover.

The Lando series was previously announced by Kennedy back in 2020 during the Disney Investor Day presentation where she said, “Lando Calrissian is the galaxy’s smoothest, most notorious scoundrel. And he will return in a brand new event series for Disney Plus.”

She continued, “Justin Simein, the creator of the critically acclaimed and hugely popular Dear White People is developing the story with us now. A massive Star Wars fan himself, Justin has put together a reel to give you a sense of the style, tone, and irresistible swagger of our upcoming series, Lando.”

In April at Star Wars Celebration 2023, Kennedy went on to inform IGN that the series was still in development. She was asked, “Donald Glover recently talked about the Lando series, can you give us any update on that? Is it still happening?”

Kennedy responded, “It’s still happening and he’s very excited about it.”

Simien then relayed to The Direct that he hadn’t heard word about the project since 2020, “I certainly poured my heart and spent a lot of time working with them to put together a really great show. It feels like everybody loves it.”

He added, “And, you know, I was told we had to put a pause on it because of scheduling, and the next update I got [was in 2020], some years ago. So I don’t know, I have no idea what’s going on with it.”

Later in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Simien claimed he was still attached to the series, “I am attached, I think, but I don’t really know. (Laughs.) The last thing I was told was that they loved it but needed to put a pin in it until they could figure out everybody’s availability. I haven’t investigated further, but I’m not an idiot. I’m not alone in that experience.”

Simien, who is the director of The Walt Disney Company’s Haunted Mansion film, then decided to play victim with identity politics, “But I can’t help but wonder, ‘Am I too Black? Am I too queer? And people just don’t want to say that?’ Because it seems like I develop things with these companies and they just never happen for reasons unknown.”

On the same day the interview with The Hollywood Reporter was published, a report from Above The Line stated that Donald and Stephen Glover would be “writing the Lando series that Lucasfilm has been developing for Disney+.”

The reported added, “The Glover brothers replace Haunted Mansion director Justin Simien on the project.”

Furthermore, despite Simien’s claim that he believed he was still attached, the report claimed he’d been off the series since last summer. Above The Line detailed, “Above the Line has since learned that Simien has actually been off the Lando series since last summer when he bowed out to continue focusing on his directing duties for Haunted Mansion.”

The outlet added, “With Lucasfilm eager to move forward with the project, execs reached out to Donald Glover, who often writes with his brother, Stephen. The siblings agreed to board the project together, and their take is said to have Lucasfilm brass excited.”

Glover previously revealed in April he was interested in returning to the character, “I would love to play Lando again. It’s a fun time to be him. It just has to be the right– it just needs to be the right way to do it.”

He continued, “I’m all about– now, time is precious. I think everybody’s like, in the past couple of years, this pandemic s**t, like, really had peple experience time in a way where there like, ‘Well, why am I? I should be around oranges.’ People kind of realize like their time is valuable. You only get so much.”

To that point, he said, “So like, I’m not interested in doing anything that’s just going to be like a waste or my time or just a paycheck. I’d much rather spend time with people that I like enjoy. So it just has to be the right thing. Which I think it could be. Lando is definitely somebody I’d like to hang out with.”

He then revealed he was in discussions with Lucasfilm, “So yeah, I mean we’re talking about it. That’s as much as I can say, you know, without Kathleen Kennedy like hunting me down.”

What do you make of Simien play the gay and race card? What about this new report that the Glover brothers are now writing the Lando series? Do you think this Lando series will ever see the light of day?

