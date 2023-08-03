Joker actor Marc Maron, who also fancies himself a comedian, shared his thoughts on Greta Gerwig’s Barbie film and called the men criticizing the film for its promotion of woke ideology “a bunch of f***ing insecure babies.”

First, Maron lavished praise on the film for its progressive and feminist messaging. He said on TikTok, “I saw Barbie and I thought it was a f***ing masterpiece and like I don’t throw that word around lightly, but Jesus Christ, right?”

RELATED: Joker And DC League of Super Pets Actor Marc Maron Rants About Anti-Woke Comedians

He continued, “I didn’t know what to expect. I wasn’t even that excited about going. It’s like it does a fairly amazing thing to create a sort of broad-based entertainment product that applies to the entire spectrum, I think, primarily of women, and then just seep it in progressive politics and basic feminism in a way that’s funny, informative, and well executed in a context that is engaging is f***ing monumental.

“It shouldn’t be, but it’s pretty radical,” he said. “And it’s intentionally, thoroughly explaining feminist ideas in a way that’s funny. I’ve just never seen anything like it, and I guess that’s, you know, the world is having the same experience on all different levels.”

Maron then lampooned men criticizing the film, “And the comedy about men is inspired. And the fact that certain men took offense to the point where they tried to build a grift around it in terms of their narrative as right wing [explicative] is so embarrassing for them. I mean so embarrassing for them.”

“Any dude that can’t take those hits in that movie they’ve really got to take a look in their pants and decide what they’re made of. I mean, Jesus Christ, what a bunch of f***ing insecure babies.”

RELATED: Joker Actor Marc Maron Describes Marvel Movie Fans as “Outraged Religious Fanatics Defending Their Belief System”

Maron then returned to his praise of the film, “The performances were all great, but it’s really that script, man. I had the same experience right from the get-go as like watching a musical. And they cast Will Ferrell to be Will Ferrell funny which is always a treat.”

“That’s what I thought of it,” he concluded. “It made me proud somehow.”

Numerous right wing critics have described the film as woke. Novelist and comic book creator Jon Del Arroz stated in his review, “Barbie opens up with a scene which is actually a little girl playing with a baby doll. And in an allegory for abortion and training women to abort their babies to be happy, she destroys the little baby doll and looks up at Margot Robbie, who’s this beautiful, wonderful, thin physique, and she wants that out of her life. That she’s become a career woman who doesn’t care about such things. It is a beautiful, beautiful thing according to these people. So it’s a pro baby killing movie immediately out the gate.”

He concluded his review stating, “Man-hating film, pro-trans film, pro-homosexual film, pro-abortion film and this is exactly what we’ve gotten out of this kids property, which should have just been a fun movie.”

RELATED: DC’s Joker Actor Marc Maron Says Marvel and Comic Book Movies are for ‘Male Nerd Childs’

YouTuber Shadiversity on his alternate channel Knights Watch described the film as “one of the most blatant, man-hating activism charged, deranged, subversive, intersectional pieces of insane hyper-indulgent third wave feminist propaganda I have ever seen.”

He later stated, “Now, I know having watched it, whoever said this wasn’t a feminist film is lying through their teeth. This is an insanely– because there are different levels of feminism. No, no, this is third wave intersectional, subversive, man-hating, power hungry, destructive feminism type of that.”

“And it goes off the cliff. It jumps the shark and all,” he added.

Az from HeelvsBabyface said in his review, “I don’t think Greta Gerwig intended this, but I think she made one of the most unintentional based movies of this year, which really kind of exposed all the problems with intersectionality.”

He elaborated, “I think Greta Gerwig absolutely went into this film thinking she was gonna create some sort of feminist power trip– accidentally made this the most based movie I’ve seen in a long, long, long time and highlighted all the problems with current day modern feminism and intersectionality, and the heroes actually ended up being villains and the villains ended up being kind of the heroes.”

RELATED: Amazon’s The Boys’ Executive Producer Seth Rogen Claims Christians Believe Jews Need To Die In Israel To Fulfill An Apocalyptic Prophecy

Maron’s entire attack is clearly political because he appears to agree with most of the critics that the film is indeed progressive, feminist, and woke, or at least attempted to be. His only issue is he thinks those things, which are objectively wrong, are somehow right.

Because his moral compass is so skewed, he lacks respect for his fellow man, and fails to see the inherit dignity of his fellow man, he resorts to degrading those who are in the right for criticizing the evil ideologies that he’s praising.

What do you make of Maron’s attack on right wing critics of Barbie? What do you make of his praise for the film?

NEXT: ‘Barbie’ Director Greta Gerwig Reacts To Criticism Of The Film Being Described As “Woke”