Mark Hamill Admits His Campaign To Get People To Stop Tweeting Failed, Attempts To Politicize His Failure

Star Wars actor Mark Hamill, who played Luke Skywalker and then Jake Skywalker in the Disney Star Wars trilogy, admitted his attempt at encouraging people to stop tweeting failed.

Hamill attempted to lead a boycott of Twitter on Tuesday, August 1st to send a message to Elon Musk that he needs to look more favorably on Democrats or “blue voters.”

The boycott was initially posited by Twitter user MzSgtPepper who wrote, “I am proposing that August 1st be a ‘Tweet Out’ day where blue voters take the day off from tweeting,” declared the user. “Think of the revenue lost for Twitter – X if we did that. Best way to affect change with a billionaire is to hit them in the wallet. RT if you are with me.”

The user added in a follow-up, “Elon tweets about users & tweets making him money. His advertisers need us. Elon needs us. Let’s show him how much. Take August 1st off from Twitter. Send the message that blue voters are a force to be reckoned with.”

Hamill would take up the boycott in response to MzSgtPepper tweeting, “It would really be awesome if #August1stTweetOutDay was trending!! Please RT AND reply with #August1stTweetOutDay”

Hamill replied, “#August1stTweetOutDay”

Hamill then encouraged others to join this would-be boycott, “This will only be effective if EVERYONE refrains from tweeting (X-ing?) on August 1st a/k/a #TweetlessTuesday.”

“Let’s show the owner the POWER OF THE PEOPLE. Honestly, would it kill you to keep your thoughts to yourself for 1 damn day? Read a book! #August1stTweetOutDay,” he added.

Hamill continued his call for the boycott on July 31st writing, “TOMORROW is #August1stTweetOutDay. Join me, MzSgtPepper & the WHOLE WORLD in NOT tweeting for 24 hrs.”

He then bizarrely claimed the entire boycott was not political despite MzSgtPepper making it abundantly clear it was an attempt by blue voters to send some kind of message to Elon Musk. Hamill tweeted, “I won’t dignify accusations that this is a political statement when it is, in fact, simply an experimental STUNT because I’m bored & wanna see what happens. #TweetlessTuesday”

Hamill eventually admitted defeat albeit he attempted to politicize the boycott’s failure writing, “My attempt to make August 1st #TweetlessTuesday was completely obliterated by #tRumpIndictmentDay, which no less than Neal Katyal called ‘the most significant legal event of our lifetimes.’ #AccountabilityIsComing“

What do you make of Mark Hamill admitting his attempted boycott failed?

