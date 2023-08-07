Elon Musk Offers To Fund Legal Bills For Individuals “Unfairly Treated” By Employers For Posting Or Liking Posts On Twitter, Gina Carano Reacts: “I Think I Qualify”

Gina Carano declared she qualifies for Twitter owner Elon Musk’s offer to fund legal bills for individuals who were unfairly treated by employers for posting or liking posts on the social media website.

On August 5th, Musk wrote, “If you were unfairly treated by your employer due to posting or liking something on this platform, we will fund your legal bill. No limit.”

He added, “Please let us know.”

Carano reacted to Musk’s tweet, writing, “I think I qualify.”

Carano was fired from her role on The Mandalorian as Cara Dune in February 2021 after she shared a social media post to Instagram warning of the dangers of hating your neighbors.

The social media post in question was a screenshot from warriorgympodcast that stated, “Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors…even by children.”

It then featured a quote that stated, “Because history is edited, most people today don’t realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views?”

Accompanying these words was an image of children wielding blunt weapons chasing down a woman in undress.

Following this social media post, a Disney spokesman announced that Carano was fired.

The spokesman stated, “Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future.”

“Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable,” the spokesman added.

However, Carano noted this Instagram post and its circulation on Twitter by activists attempting to get her fired was the last in a chain of events used by Disney employees that were targeting her.

Speaking with former New York Times columnist Bari Weiss, Carano revealed, “Earlier on last year before The Mandalorian came out, they wanted me to use their exact wording for an apology over pronoun usage. I declined and offered a statement in my own words. I made clear I wanted nothing to do with mocking the transgender community, and was just drawing attention to the abuse of the mob in forcing people to put pronouns in their bio.”

In response to refusing to apologize, Carano detailed that Lucasfilm excluded her from promoting the show, “That was heart-breaking, but I didn’t want to take away from the hard work of everyone who worked on the project, so I said ok. That was the last time I was contacted about any type of public statement or apology from Lucasfilm. I found out through social media, like everyone else, that I had been fired.”

Carano had previously been lampooned by activists accusing her of transphobia for allegedly “liking” a tweet mocking individuals who listed their pronouns in their social media bios.

In response to this flood of activists attempting to shame her into putting pronouns in her bio, Carano responded to one user writing, “Yes, Pedro & I apoke & he helped me understand why people were putting them in their bios. I didn’t know before but I do now. I won’t be putting them in my bio but good for all you who choose to. I stand against bullying, especially the most vulnerable & freedom to choose.”

When asked why people were upset with her, Carano also relayed, “They’re mad cuz I won’t put pronouns in my bio to show my support for trans lives. After months of harassing me in every way. I decided to put 3 VERY controversial words in my bio.. beep/bop/boop I’m not against trans lives at all. They need to find less abusive representation.”

When asked how some of these activists could find her response mocking, Carano replied, “I don’t think trans people would like all of you trying to force a woman to put something in her bio through harassment & name calling EVERYDAY for MONTHS. Such as ‘Racist’ Transphobe’ ‘B***h’ ‘Weirdo’ ‘I hope you die’ ‘I hope you lose your career’ ‘your fat, you’re ugly’.”

Carano added, “Maybe they should be mad at the mockery so many of you made of them. I sure would be, if I were them. Maybe wiping the slate clean without the hate speech towards others isn’t a bad idea at this point.”

She continued, “I know trans people wouldn’t condone this harassment when they hear about the CHILDREN, women & men who have contacted me, thanking me for taking a stand against these bullies because it effected their mental health to the point of near suicide at times. Ya. That’s happening.”

“So I dunno.. beep/bop/boop seemed light of all the hate,” Carano concluded.

She later asserted, “Beep/bop/boop has zero to do with mocking trans people & 100% to do with exposing the bullying mentality of the mob that has taken over the voices of many genuine causes.”

“I want people to know you can take hate with a smile. So BOOP you for misunderstanding. #AllLoveNotHate”

Not only did Carano detail that Lucasfilm and The Walt Disney Company attempt to get her to apologize for offending so-called “transgender” activists, but Carano also revealed to Ben Shapiro that the company and its employees were actively bullying her for her social media acvitity.

She said, “I’ve been through so much, and I’ve seen so much now, clearly, of the bullying that’s been taking place, and I saw it before.”

“I’m not the only one that’s ever been bullied by this company, and I know that so deeply,” she said. “I could share a story which would turn things around in the media but I can’t because it would sell out a friend…Everyone is afraid of losing their job.”

Elsewhere in the interview with Shaprio she said, “You know how boxers head-hunt sometimes and forget to go for the body? I feel like Disney or Lucasfilm or whoever it is, just certain people at that company…I feel like I’ve been being head-hunted (…) and you can feel it.”

Carano would then give an example, “Just a couple of weeks ago, Lucasfilm asked an artist that they employ to erase my character and put a different character in place, and he proudly announces this on Twitter, and erases my character and puts another character in place.”

She continued, “All the fans of Cara Dune were just outraged. They were like ‘Why didn’t you add the character? Why did you have to take off the character? Is there something wrong? Is Gina getting fired?”

She also noted the company had a double standard, “They’ve been all over me and they’ve been watching me like a hawk, and I’m watching people on the same production and they can say everything they want, and that’s where I had a problem. I had a problem because I wasn’t going along with the narrative…”

She would later reiterate, “I’ve seen the bullying that takes place, and so when this started, they point their guns at you, and you know it’s only a matter of time. I’ve seen it happen to so many people, and I just thought to myself (…) ‘you’re coming for me, I know you are.’”

“They’re making it very obvious through their employees who were coming for me, and so I was like, ‘I’m going to go down swinging and I’m going to stay true to myself,’” she added.

