New Rumor Provides Details About ‘Blue Beetle’ Post-Credit Scenes And How They Might Connect To James Gunn’s DCU

New Rumor Provides Details About ‘Blue Beetle’ Post-Credit Scenes And How They Might Connect To James Gunn’s DCU

Hopes are low when it comes to the upcoming release Blue Beetle having a post-credit scene or two like every other comic book movie, but intel we’ve caught wind of might boost them. Fortune could shine upon the chance of not one, but two stingers after the movie is over, and one may have ramifications for the DCU.

RELATED: Rumor: WGA Negotiators Not Concerned About Residuals Because Streaming Numbers Are Terrible

For those planning on seeing Blue Beetle in theaters, we offer a spoiler warning before going any further. With that disclaimer behind us, our intel comes from YouTube DC scooper Syl Abdul, who was right about the Henry Cavill return in Black Adam and the George Clooney cameo in The Flash which was confirmed in June.

Concerning Blue Beetle, Abdul hears that there are two post-credit scenes and one could be of great consequence to James Gunn’s plans based on who is in it. As cast credits and plot synopses both true and suspect bear out, Kord Industries and its evil CEO Victoria Kord serve as the main antagonists in the film.

RELATED: Long-Time DCEU Producer Charles Roven Admits Even He Is Confused About James Gunn’s Plans For The DC Universe

Victoria is played by Susan Sarandon and it’s no secret she has a deep connection to Blue Beetle lore through one of the source material’s most vital characters. We are talking about Ted Kord, her brother, and the second man to masquerade as the Azure Avenger. His relation to Victoria in the movie is unclear, but it’s either brother or husband.

Either way, he might make his presence felt after the credits in a scene where there is a portrait and the voice of an unidentified actor is heard. These stand in for Ted who may stick around. Gunn’s intentions for the Blue Beetle and Kord specifically are unknown, but they could very well start here with a tease.

RELATED: Veteran DCEU Storyboard Artist Jay Oliva Provides New Details About Ben Affleck’s Planned Batman Story, Describes Planned Film As “F***ing Awesome”

But will it carry over into Gunn’s DCU at some point? Abdul doesn’t think so although he hears Xolo Maridueña will stay on as Jaime Reyes. He also expects Gunn will develop his version of Ted Kord for the Booster Gold series that’s coming. Beetle and Booster are thick as thieves and have been since before Jaime was created.

The other post-credit scene pales in comparison to the one we’ve been discussing. It pays off a running gag that plays out throughout the film. The gag – something to do with a “red grasshopper” – is supposedly culturally relevant to Latin Americans but might have more to do with superhero movies ending with a punchline all the time.

Blue Beetle – jokes, cameos, callbacks, and all – comes out next Friday.

NEXT: Bane Creator Graham Nolan Reacts To ‘Blue Beetle’ Director Claiming The Character Represents American Interventionism In Latin America