Producer Charles Roven shared that he and Sony Pictures are looking to make another Uncharted film following the box office success of the first film.

The original Uncharted, which hit theaters just last year, grossed $148.6 million domestically and another $252 million internationally for a global gross of $400.6 million.

The film had a reported production budget of $120 million meaning the break even point was $300 million globally.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Roven was asked if there was a desire to do more Uncharted. He answered, “Oh yeah! We had a really good time with that movie. The fans really liked the movie, and people who didn’t know anything about the game really liked the movie.”

He then asserted, “So we are definitely looking to make another one of those.”

While the film did indeed make money for Sony Pictures, Roven’s claims about the fans liking the film are a little suspect. The movie received a B+ CinemaScore.

On IMDb the film received a 6.3 out of 10.

The film also received a 77% rating on the All Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes with reviewers giving it an average 3.9 out of 5. The critics lampooned the film giving it a 40% rotten rating with a 5.2 out of 10 average rating.

On Metacritic the film received a Metascore of 45 from critic reviews and a 6.2 User score.

While Roven and Sony Pictures seemingly want to do more Uncharted films, one of the biggest hurdles might be having Tom Holland reprise his role as Nathan Drake.

Holland appeared on Jay Shett’s On Purpose podcast where he stated, “I really am a massive fan of making movies, but I really do not like Hollywood. It is not for me. The business really scares me. I understand that I’m a part of that business, and I enjoy my interactions with it, but that said, I am always looking for ways to kind of remove myself from it, to kind of just live as normal of a life as possible.”

He later detailed, “I’ve seen so many people come before me and lose themselves, and I’ve had friends that I’ve grown up with that aren’t friends of mine anymore because they’ve lost themselves to this business and I just am really, really keen to focus on what makes me happy, which is my family, it’s my friends, it’s my carpentry, my golf, the charity my mom runs. Like that is the stuff that makes me really happy and that’s the stuff I should protect.”

Still later, he asserted, “So I do try to keep as removed from it as possible. Like you’ll never see me at an awards show I don’t have to be at. I’m never going to a red carpet event that I’m not in the film of. I don’t want the attention when I don’t need it [but] I love the spotlight, I love the pressure that comes with it.”

