Apple TV+ Provides New Plot Details For Upcoming MonsterVerse Series ‘Monarch: Legacy of Monsters,’ Reveals First Look At Godzilla

Apple TV+ finally released details of the plot and cast of its MonsterVerse-set series which we can verify is titled Monarch: Legacy of Monsters. They were also nice enough to provide images confirming Godzilla will be there as the story goes back to 2014 and further back. Wyatt and Kurt Russell are confirmed as well, and there is an interesting twist behind that.

They play the same character who knows a little inside dirt about the titular organization, but we’ll get to that. First, the official Godzilla web page moderated by Toho said in its press release, “Debuting this fall, the 10-episode series stars Kurt Russell, Wyatt Russell, Anna Sawai, Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe, Mari Yamamoto, Anders Holm, Joe Tippett, and Elisa Lasowski.”

Apple TV’s official description reads as follows, “Following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco and the shocking revelation that monsters are real, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters tracks two siblings following in their father’s footsteps to uncover their family’s connection to the secretive organization known as Monarch.” This authenticates previous reports but there’s more.

“Clues lead them into the world of monsters and ultimately down the rabbit hole to Army officer Lee Shaw (played by Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell), taking place in the 1950s and half a century later where Monarch is threatened by what Shaw knows,” the description continues. Shaw’s knowledge is uncertain but monsters and conspiracies are always a killer combo.

“The dramatic saga – spanning three generations – reveals buried secrets and the ways that epic, earth-shattering events can reverberate through our lives,” it added. That’s rather cryptic but kaiju destruction has that effect on people as we found out in 2014 and every Godzilla movie preceding it. However, Apple and showrunner Matt Shakman might explore aspects of the fallout yet unseen.

Representative Director and President, Hiro Matsuoka and Head of Global Strategies, Takemasa Arita, serve as executive producers on Toho’s end. Monarch: Legacy of Monsters premieres this fall but a specific date is not set.

Apple and Legendary might wait for the debut of Gamera: Rebirth to pass and for that train to cool down, but that’s only a guess.

