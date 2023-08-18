Sydney Sweeney Defends Herself Against Accusations Of Being Oversexualized: “I Find Power In My Femininity”

Sydney Sweeney Defends Herself Against Accusations Of Being Oversexualized: “I Find Power In My Femininity”

A Barbarella film is currently in development and there are already complaints about using actress Syndey Sweeney to encourage the concept of ‘the male gaze.’

The Emmy-nominee actress is currently set to star in, and executive produce, a new Barbarella movie for Sony Pictures. The film will be based on the 1968 cult classic movie that starred Jane Fonda as a space adventurer who was sent by the Earth’s president to retrieve the evil scientist Durand Durand from the Tau Ceti planetary system.

The Sony backed project is far from seeing the light of day as a writer and director has yet to be selected for the project. Sweeney, who is known for her role in the HBO series Euphoria, is excited to play the cult classic character on the big screen and she is dismissing any concerns about portraying the more sexually-charged aspects of the story.

RELATED: Sydney Sweeney Describes Upcoming ‘Madame Web’ Film As “A Powerhouse Of Badass Females For The World To See”

In an interview with Variety, Sweeney said that displaying femininity on screen is not a concern she is worried about with the role.

“I find power in my femininity,” she said. “I use my brain, and I use everything that I’m learning every single day in this industry as my power. Knowledge is everything.”

The actress’ upcoming cinematic project has drawn the ire of feminists who object to the film’s ‘sexploitation,’ arguing that Barbarella will use Sweeney’s sex appeal to drive male audiences to the cinema.

Many progressives liken the original movie to a ‘bad porn film’ and criticize the project for propping up the image of a ‘buxom blonde’ that modern Hollywood has tried to purge from the industry especially in the last decade of film and movies.

The original Barbarella, Jane Fonda, has also commented on Sweeney and Sony Pictures upcoming endeavor, expressing concern over what the final product might end up looking like.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, via People, Fonda admitted that she tries not to think about the new Barbarella, “Because I worry about what it’s going to be.”

“I had an idea of how to do it that [original producer] Dino De Laurentiis, when he was still alive, wouldn’t listen to. But it could have been a truly feminist movie,” she declared.

In her interview with Variety, Sweeney actually addressed Fonda’s comments, declaring that she would “absolutely love” to speak to the original Barbarella actress and tell her that the 1968 film is about seeing “women own their power.”

This isn’t the first time that Sweeney has had to fight back against accusations of using her sex appeal in her roles. Last week, Sweeney had to defend Euphoria creator Sam Levinson from backlash that he had oversexualized the women on the show.

RELATED: ‘Madame Web’ Star Sydney Sweeney Rebukes Attacks Against Her Family, Social Media Users Double Down And Call Her Family Racist

“You have me, you have [Zendaya], you have all of these very strongminded, independent women. If we didn’t feel comfortable with something, or we saw something we didn’t like, we’d all speak up,” Sweeney told Variety when questioned about the nature of the show.

She added, “It’s hard to see someone completely trashed by the public and the media when no one’s actually there. We are there, and clearly we’re still working on the show, and we’re still supportive.”

Sweeney told the outlet that despite the media’s claims that she is being taken advantage of by playing the role of Cassie Howard on the show, Sweeney says that she has grown in her confidence in playing the role.

“The point is making people uncomfortable and thinking outside the box,” Sweeney noted, inquiring, “What else is the point of art?”

“For me, I feel so free and confident now. And I’ve found that through Cassie,” the actress concluded.

RELATED: Actress Sydney Sweeney: “I Want To Have A Family, I’ve Always Wanted To Be A Young Mom”

Sweeney has found her having to defend her perceived image in the media multiple times over the course of last year.

Last August, Sweeney and her family took heat from social media because during her mother’s 60th birthday party in Idaho, various members of her family wore MAGA inspired clothing which led people to believe her family were Trump Supporters.

Attendees at the party wore MAGA-styled parody hats that read “Make Sixty Great Again” to celebrate Sweeney’s mother’s birthday, which angered social media users for being too closely associated with former President Donald Trump — some went so far as to accuser her family of racism.

“You guys, this is wild. An innocent celebration for my moms milestone 60th birthday has turned into an absurd political statement, which was not the intention,” the actress wrote on Twitter following the backlash. “Please stop making assumptions. Much love to everyone ♥️ and Happy Birthday Mom!”

“Nah I’m sorry I can’t support someone who has a racist family either,” read the comment left by a disgruntled Twitter user.

“Just sa you a part of a racist family and move on,” further accused another user.

Twitter user @ierickcordova wrote, “Lol not Syndey Sweeney hanging out with her blue lives matter, maga hat wearing family. Everyone claims to be progressive & allies but go home to their raggedy racist families with the excuse ‘they’re still family.’”

It will be interesting to see where the new Barbarella project moves forward in the hands of modern progressive Hollywood?

NEXT: Emily Blunt Announces She’s Taking A Break From Hollywood To Raise Her Children, But Is Not Quitting Permanently