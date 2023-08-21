After Deborah Chow Teases ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Season 2, YouTuber Star Wars Theory Says She Should Be Fired From Star Wars Alongside Writer Joby Harold

After Deborah Chow Teases ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Season 2, YouTuber Star Wars Theory Says She Should Be Fired From Star Wars Alongside Writer Joby Harold

YouTuber Star Wars Theory called for Obi-Wan Kenobi director Deborah Chow and writer Joby Harold to be fired from Star Wars after Chow hinted at a possible second season.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Chow was asked, “Did you and Ewan spitball any ideas on set for a potential season two?”

She responded, “You always think you’re going to end a series like this in some magnificent way, but instead you end up in a parking lot with second unit and hardly anybody there. It’s always so anti­climactic, but as Ewan and I finished our very last shot on second unit and I was literally taking off my headphones, he was already pitching me ideas for season two.”

“There’s another 10 years with plenty of stories, and I don’t think it’s off the board. It is a ‘never say never’ situation, but we really did conceive this to be a limited series,” she concluded.

RELATED: After Ewan McGregor Claimed ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Series Was Supposed To Be About Kenobi And Luke, Director Deborah Chow Now Says Kenobi Rescuing Leia Was Developed Before She Joined The Show

In response to these comments, Star Wars Theory shared his opinion that Chow and Harold should never touch a Star Wars project ever again.

Before calling for Chow and Harold to be permanently excised from Star Wars, Star Wars Theory did concur with Chow that he believes there is a story potential for a second season and beyond.

He stated, “I really do think that there is a huge ton of stories that we can get for season 2. I mean we could go on: Qui-Gon training Obi-Wan Kenobi. We could go on: Vader finding Jedi throughout the galaxy, trying to find Obi-Wan. We could go with Sidious trying to train Vader with different methods and whatnot. We could get a whole slew of different things. There are a lot of very interesting stories that could happen, maybe some actual meaningful Jedi that could return.”

RELATED: ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Director Deborah Chow Says Her Advice For Future Star Wars Directors Is “To Not Get Hung Up On The Star Wars Of It All”

As an example he pointed to Quinlan Vos, “You know, what happened with Quinlan Vos. They mentioned Quinlan Vos, the whole idea of him saving children who are Force sensitive with Tala. That was a great storyline in and of itself. We could have even a Quinlan Vos story that could end up turning into a Obi-Wan Kenobi Season 2 eventually by the end of it, or incorporating Obi-Wan in some sort of way.”

“But I think still, at this point, Vader has a lot of learn and I think that Sidious still has a lot to teach him or rather hold from him. And I think the story in an of itself could be really beautiful and really wonderful in the sense that it’ll be adventurous and build upon these character arcs,” he shared.

After sharing a number of ideas that Lucasfilm could expand on Obi-Wan Kenobi in a second season and beyond, he criticized how the production company characterized the character, “What I really hated about Kenobi was he’s so given up. Like I get it. Nobody gets it more than me, man. I understand what he’s going through. … It’s this constant like cookie cutter method that Disney keeps doing where they just keep taking already established character that George has created and then dumbing them down and making them like really disillusioned and giving them no hope.”

“And then it’ll take someone to give them hope or something like that. Usually some sort of a female character will give them hope and then they’ll be, ‘Okay, I got spring in my step again. I’m Obi-Wan Kenobi. I am not the last Jedi.’ It’s like, dude, what is going on? What is this? I’m just very frustrated and I want answers, man. I want some better stories,” he explained.

RELATED: ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Actress Questions How Anyone Can Believe Escape Scene From Fortress Inquisitorius

Quickly following these comments, he expressed his opinion that she should no longer work on Star Wars, “I hope it is a ‘never’ situation if you are going to be directing. And I hope it’s a ‘never’ situation if Joby Harold is writing.”

“I think there needs to be new talent and I’m really not going to shut up until there is. So I’ll continue to voice my opinions respectfully, of course. You know, best of luck to Deborah Chow and Joby Harold and their endeavors. I’m sure they’re already very successful and wealthy and doing their thing in their profession and enjoying their life, but at the same time, you know, I feel like they’re ruining my favorite franchise. So they need to stop,” he asserted.

RELATED: ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Writer Claims He Felt Handicapped By Adhering To Star Wars Canon, Show Completely Disregarded Canon Anyways

To Star Wars Theory’s point, Chow admitted in the same interview with The Hollywood Reporter that her advice to future Star Wars directors was to ignore canon.

She said, “The biggest thing I learned from The Mandalorian is to not get hung up on the Star Wars of it all. It’s hard on a project where there is so much canon and so much responsibility to a fan base, but I would always go, “If you take the Star Wars out of this and it’s just people and human emotions, does this story still hold up?”

The quality of Star Wars stories will not improve under the current leadership of the company. They do not respect the past of Star Wars. They do not respect the characters of Star Wars, and they certainly do not respect the Star Wars audience.

Unless a drastic overhaul is done at Lucasfilm story quality will continue to decline and TV viewers and moviegoers will choose to do something else than watch Star Wars. And even then it’s hard to imagine the company succeeding if it stays under the control of The Walt Disney Company.

What do you make of Star Wars Theory’s thoughts on Deborah Chow and Joby Harold being removed from any future Star Wars projects?

NEXT: ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Star Ewan McGregor Reveals Disney Plus Series Was Originally “Going To Be A Story About Me And Luke”