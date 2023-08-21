‘Loki’ EP Provides Bizarre Reason For Why They Made Sylvie A McDonald’s Cashier In Season 2

‘Loki’ EP Provides Bizarre Reason For Why They Made Sylvie A McDonald’s Cashier In Season 2

Loki Executive Producer Kevin Wright recently provided a bizarre reason as to why they made Sophie Di Martino’s Sylvie character become a McDonald’s cashier in the show’s upcoming second season.

McDonald’s released a brief teaser trailer showing Morbius, Loki, and an unknown prisoner encountering Sylvie at a McDonald’s. Not only do they find her at a McDonald’s, but she’s actually working behind the cash register.

RELATED: Rumor: ‘Deadpool 3’ Plot To Center On Crossover With Disney Plus ‘Loki’ Series

Speaking with Fast Times about why Sylvie is working at McDonald’s, Wright said, “This character had been on a decades-long, maybe centuries-long revenge mission, and the classic trope of those stories is that it’s all-consuming and she’s not thinking about what comes next. Now she has this moment of opportunity, where is she going to go?”

Martino then answered, “She’d probably be pretty hungry.”

Wright further elaborated, “When we stayed in the view of character, this woman who went on the run as a child, had been running through time, a fugitive of time, living in apocalypses, never being able to relax or slow down, the novelty of walking into a 1980s McDonald’s looked appealing.”

“You play a Little League game and go to McDonald’s. You go to a kid’s birthday party at McDonald’s. Someone like Sylvie would never have experienced that, and would be really taken by that,” he posited.

RELATED: Loki Writer Michael Waldron Regrets Defining “The Rules Of The Multiverse” So Clearly

While discussing approaching McDonald’s about the inclusion of a 1982 McDonald’s restaurant into the season’s script, Wright detailed, “I was worried that McDonald’s would think we wanted to do something ironic or make fun of them. But we were selling an earnest story, a love letter to nostalgia through a character’s eyes who will see all of the novelty and joy of it.”

To that end Wright also informed the outlet he’s aware that the inclusion of McDonald’s might look like the company selling out the story in favor of the brand deal, “Wayne’s World was making fun of this stuff 30 years ago. When it’s done poorly, it looks like business not driven by story. I don’t think that was ever a concern for us, mainly because we knew it was being driven by our story, and the more McDonald’s partnered with us, the better we were able to service the story.”

The idea that Sylvie might go and eat a hamburger after killing He Who Remains might be plausible. After all the Avengers went and ate Shawarma after defeating Loki in the first Avengers film.

However, the idea that she would stay and work at McDonald’s is just preposterous. She would probably have an inkling of curiosity as to whether He Who Remains’ story about the timeline fracturing was actually true. After killing him she would likely determine whether or not his story was indeed true. Did it create a fractured timeline with various Kang variants, or was he lying?

RELATED: Spider-Man: No Way Home Writers Were Unsure How Film’s Ending Lined Up With Loki Finale, Revealing Apparent Lack Of Communication Across Marvel

If indeed his story was true, it’s not hard to imagine that Sylvie would continue her quest for revenge against the various Kang variants. She might also attempt to return to her original timeline and reunite with her family on Asgard.

She might also realize that killing He Who Remains was a massive mistake and work to try and correct that mistake by taking over one of the various TVA’s and becoming one of the major players in the predicted Multiversal War.

If his story was false and various timelines did not emerge following his death, she would indeed need to find a new purpose, but the idea that she would become a McDonald’s cashier seems ridiculous given she was previously a princess of Asgard. One might expect her to potentially seek out the Asgard of the timeline she was in and discover what’s happening there, and maybe find a role in its society.

It’s also not hard to imagine that she could just get wrapped up in some other adventure from the various other Lokis that had survived Alioth. There are numerous possibilities that do not end up with her working as a cashier at McDonald’s.

RELATED: Kevin Feige Claims Marvel Studios Does Indeed Have Rules For The Multiverse Despite Loki And Avengers: Endgame Endings And Contradictions

Given Wright’s explanation one can only expect that second season of Loki will be just as bad or more than likely will be even worse than the second one, and quite frankly that will be hard to do to given just how terrible the first season was.

What do you make of Wright’s explanation as to why Sylvie is now a McDonald’s cashier?

NEXT: Loki Director Kate Herron Confirms Focus On Series Was To Acknowledge Loki As Bisexual