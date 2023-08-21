Star Trek actor George Takei recently shared his belief that opposition to child body mutilation can lead to World War II internment camps.

Takei shared his thoughts as part of his substack The Big Picture, which he teased on Twitter. He initially wrote, “Despite decades of advocacy for LGBTQ+ rights, the troubling pattern of scapegoating persists. As someone who experienced forced relocation as a child, the sense of déjà vu is deeply unsettling.”

“It’s crucial that we learn from history, push for change, and use our votes to secure a better future,” he added.

In the body of the article, Takei recounted his personal experience of being imprisoned in a concentration camp after the Japanese attacked the United States at Pearl Harbor in December 1941.

He explained this was done because “President Franklin Delano Roosevelt needed to prove he was tough on the ‘Japanese.’” From there, Takei described this as “scapegoating,” which he defines as “a convenient target for politicians, a way to whip up hate and bigotry to win elections, a place to lay blame where none should lay. It meant hate, vilification, injustice—and even the very power of the state turned upon us.”

Next, he claims this “scapegoating” is happening again to the “wonderful, joyous, yet so often misunderstood and reviled LGBTQ+ community, letters that represent a veritable rainbow of sexual and gender identities.”

As evidence of his claim, Takei points to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, “Armed with dangerous tropes from over 50 years ago, where gay and trans people are labeled as ‘groomers’ who are a danger to children, wily politicians such as Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida began a campaign to drive us out, to erase our families and identities in education, in library books, and in our own communities. They even targeted retail stores that supported us during our month of Pride.”

He then specifically attempts to defend body mutilation of innocent children in the guise of “transgender” ideology, “More ominously, and in the name of ‘protecting’ trans kids and in defiance of all expert opinion, politicians at the state level have banned critically necessary trans medical care, leaving desperate parents and families without alternatives.”

“It was not only ignorant, but it was also deliberately cruel,” Takei falsely opined. “And it is leading to untold suffering for young people already burdened with the weight of successfully transitioning. They are a group that currently suffers the highest rates of suicide among teens.”

Next, Takei explicitly compares the World War II internment camps to states protecting children from violent, abusive mutilation procedures, “I have seen where scapegoating, if left unchallenged, leads. And it is a very dark place, indeed. And I am alarmed that the fearmongering and hate, particularly against the trans community, are just the beginning.”

“I know this because it was how it started with us, 80 years ago. First, the editorials. Then the brutal, restrictive rules. Followed by the ire of our larger communities, which ultimately turned upon us,” he asserted.

He goes on to state this could lead to industrialized mass murder, “America is not somehow immune from these dark forces, the kind that led to the horrors of the Holocaust in Europe. Indeed, we have a long and terrible history of bringing the full power of the state behind the very laws that separate, discriminate, and punish based on differences in race or sexuality.”

George Takei is completely wrong. Opposing the mutilation of children is the correct and right decision no matter how much he tries to demonize those protecting the innocent.

In fact, Takei’s entire narrative is contrary to the truth of what is happening in the United States. Archbishop Alexander Sample of the Archdiocese of Portland, Oregon noted in his A Catholic Response to Gender Identity that “‘gender identity theory’ [is] a framework that is increasingly dominant in Western culture.”

Archbishop Sample goes on to explain that this “theory,” “affirms the subjective sense of gender over the objective fact of biological sex and recommends the process of ‘transitioning’ to identify as one’s chosen, rather than given, sex.”

Archbishop Sample even refutes Takei’s emotional claim that embracing mutilation would reduce suicide. He explains, “It is well documented that transgender people have higher risks of suicide, and thus it is supposed that these procedures are ultimately life-saving. However, these claims are not well supported by scientific evidence, particularly when it comes to treating gender dysphoric young people. … One of the few robust, long-term studies available found that individuals have undergone medical transition have a rate of suicidality that is 19 times higher than the general population. … The evidence indicates that medical transition, at best, does not solve the problem of elevated suicidality and, at worst, exacerbates it.”

As for the idea that politicians should not act on behalf of the good of people, and put a stop to body mutilation practices, this is contrary to Catholic teaching. The Catechism of the Catholic Church teaches, “Political authorities are obliged to respect the fundamental rights of the human person. They will dispense justice humanely by respecting the rights of everyone, especially of families and the disadvantaged.”

Thus passing laws that ban these vile procedures that Takei is clearly advocating is right and just.

In fact, this idea is not just shared by Catholics. Andrew Isker, a pastor of 4th Street Evangelical Church in Waseca, Minnesota explains how the state’s legislating of morality shapes public opinion and perception.

He notes, “Rules don’t change a person’s heart directly and on their own, but they absolutely do train you before you are even able to understand why those rules are given.”

As an example he points to the legalization of gay “marriage” in the United States, “In the late 1990s into the early 2000s, defense of marriage acts and gay ‘marriage’ bans were extremely popular even winning majorities in places like California in 2008. That same year the then-Senator Obama campaigned for President publicly opposing gay ‘marriage.’ Then, all-of-a-sudden, the United States Supreme Court ruled in Obergefell v. Hodges that the United States Constitution guarantees a right for homosexual men to play act as married man and wife. Immediately all the Civil Rights Act provisions became applied to homosexuals and eventually to virtually every other conceivable sexual perversion. Concurrently, public opinion of homosexuality rapidly changed. The majority that had only years earlier opposed homosexuality now approved of it. Their moral views were legislated for them.”

He later concludes, “So with this in mind, Christians should absolutely want to pursue law for the sake of public morality. ‘Cultural Christianity’ is good. All legislation is legislating one morality or another. God changes men’s hearts. And one instrument He uses is the commands of those He places in authority.”

As for the idea that Takei’s community is being scapegoated, the members of his own community have made it very clear what their goals are, and they are indeed targeting children with these vile ideologies.

The San Francisco Gay men’s choir released a song with the following lyrics, “You think that we’ll corrupt your kids if our agenda goes unchecked. Funny, just this once, you’re correct. We’ll convert your children. Happens bit by bit. Quietly and subtly. And you will barely notice it.”

They continue, “You can keep them from disco. Warn about San Francisco. Make ’em wear pleated pants. We don’t care. We’ll convert your children. We’ll make them tolerant and fair … The gay agenda is coming home.”

Disney Television Animation Executive Producer Latoya Raveneau also admitted to pushing a “not-at-all-secret gay agenda.”

She said, “In my little pocket of Proud Family Disney TVA, the showrunners were super welcoming. Meredith Roberts and our leadership over there has been so welcoming to my not-at-all-secret gay agenda.”

“Maybe it was that way in the past, but I guess something must have happened in the last, they are turning it around, they’re going hard, and then like all that momentum that I felt, that sense of ‘I don’t have to be afraid to have these two characters kiss in the background.’ I was just, wherever I could, just basically adding queerness. If you see anything queer in the show — no one would stop me, and no one was trying to stop me,” she added.

SCOOP: I’ve obtained video from inside Disney’s all-hands meeting about the Florida parental rights bill, in which executive producer Latoya Raveneau says her team has implemented a “not-at-all-secret gay agenda” and is regularly “adding queerness” to children’s programming. pic.twitter.com/eJnZMpKIXT — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) March 29, 2022

There are numerous other examples, and the government should indeed restrict these individuals from ruining the lives of these children. Restricting these heinous acts is just and right. It is not scapegoating. And preventing the mutilation of children through government action in no way shape or form would lead to World War II style internment camps or industrial mass murder as Takei suggests.

What do you make of Takei’s comparison of politically opposing child mutilation to World War II internment camps and the Holocaust?

