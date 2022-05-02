George Takei Tells People To “Take To The Streets,” In Reaction To Leaked Supreme Court Draft Overruling Roe vs. Wade, Ambler Tamblyn Calls It A Declaration Of War

Star Trek actor George Takei and other celebrities reacted to a leak of a draft opinion for Planned Parenthood v. Casey that will overturn Roe v. Wade.

Politico leaked a draft of a majority opinion written by Supreme Court Justice Alito that states, “We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled.”

The draft document further notes, “It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives.”

It also notes, “We do not pretend to know how our political system or society will respond to today’s decision overruling Roe and Casey. And even if we could foresee what will happen, we would have no authority to let that knowledge influence our decision. We can only do our job, which is to interpret the law, apply longstanding principles of stare decisis, and decide this case accordingly.”

“We therefore hold that the Constitution does not confer a right to abortion. Roe and Casey must be overruled, and the authority to regulate abortion must be returned to the people and their elected representatives,” Justice Alito wrote in the draft document.

In response to this document, George Takei took to Twitter, where he wrote, “These motherf*****s really did it. First they came for Black voters, then they targeted LGBTQ+ families. Now, women of America, they’re overruling Roe v. Wade.”

He then encouraged, “We have to unite and strike back. Take to the streets. Overwhelm them at the ballot box. They have gone too damn far.”

In a subsequent tweet, Takei wrote, “Please follow VoteChoice so we can mobilize for action. The extremist, religious, radical right must be stopped.”

Alyssa Milano also called for people to take to the streets.

She wrote on Instagram, “People need to peacefully take to streets.”

On Twitter she would add, “We must enshrine protections for women in the constitution. Go to http://eracoalition.org to join us in our mission to get the archivist to print the already ratified Equal Rights Amendment. We can’t wait.”

Takei and Milano weren’t the only celebrities to react to the news. The Orville creator Seth MacFarlane also wrote on Twitter, “The consequences of allowing a small-minded former reality show host to appoint three Supreme Court justices.”

Actress Amber Tamblyn, who recently starred in the quickly cancelled Y: The Last Man series tweeted, “Tonight our highest court declared war on more than half of its citizens— women and birthing people everywhere.”

She added, “The overturning of Roe V Wade is a political act of violence against us and we will not accept it. We will fight and we will not stop. EVER.”

Rosanna Arquette, who recently appeared in Netflix’s Racthed series tweeted, “Get your Boots off our wombs.”

Arquette would also add, “President Biden must add NON COMPRISED Judges to SCOTUS.”

Abortion is morally wrong. There are no ifs, ands, or buts about it. And no matter what these celebrities are saying, they are the ones in the wrong. They have no moral high ground.

The Catholic Church’s teaching on abortion is clear as detailed in the Catechism. It begins, “Human life must be respected and protected absolutely from the moment of conception. From the first moment of his existence, a human being must be recognized as having the rights of a person—among which is the inviolable right of every innocent being to life.”

“Before I formed you in the womb I knew you, and before you were born I consecrated you. My frame was not hidden from you, when I was being made in secret, intricately wrought in the depths of the earth,” it continues.

It declares, “Since the first century the Church has affirmed the moral evil of every procured abortion. This teaching has not changed and remains unchangeable. Direct abortion, that is to say, abortion willed either as an end or a means, is gravely contrary to the moral law: You shall not kill the embryo by abortion and shall not cause the newborn to perish. God, the Lord of life, has entrusted to men the noble mission of safeguarding life, and men must carry it out in a manner worthy of themselves. Life must be protected with the utmost care from the moment of conception: abortion and infanticide are abominable crimes.”

The Catechism further states, “The inalienable right to life of every innocent human individual is a constitutive element of a civil society and its legislation: ‘The inalienable rights of the person must be recognized and respected by civil society and the political authority. These human rights depend neither on single individuals nor on parents; nor do they represent a concession made by society and the state; they belong to human nature and are inherent in the person by virtue of the creative act from which the person took his origin. Among such fundamental rights one should mention in this regard every human being’s right to life and physical integrity from the moment of conception until death.”

“‘The moment a positive law deprives a category of human beings of the protection which civil legislation ought to accord them, the state is denying the equality of all before the law. When the state does not place its power at the service of the rights of each citizen, and in particular of the more vulnerable, the very foundations of a state based on law are undermined….As a consequence of the respect and protection which must be ensured for the unborn child from the moment of conception, the law must provide appropriate penal sanctions for every deliberate violation of the child’s rights,'” it asserts.

What do you make of these celebrities reacting to the possible news that Roe v Wade will be overturned?

