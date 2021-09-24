Kill Bill Star Uma Thurman Reveals She Had An Abortion In Her Late Teens, Condemns Texas’ Pro-Life Legislation

In a recent op-ed for The Washington Post, Hollywood actress Uma Thurman, known for her roles in such films as Pulp Fiction and Kill Bill, revealed that she had an abortion in her late teens,an event which she described as her “darkest secret”.

“I started my acting career at 15, working in an environment where I was often the only kid in the room,” wrote Thurman. “In my late teens, I was accidentally impregnated by a much older man. I was living out of a suitcase in Europe, far from my family, and about to start a job.”

Interestingly, Thurman mentioned that she actually wanted to keep the baby, but decided against it both because her relationship with the baby’s father wasn’t viable and her circumstances in life left her unable to provide for an infant.

“I struggled to figure out what to do,” Thurman added. “I wanted to keep the baby, but how?”

The Pulp Fiction star continued, “I telephoned home. My mother was gravely ill in the hospital. My father went to her bedside to discuss my options. We had never spoken about sex before; this was the first time, and it was terrible for all of us.”

“They asked me about the status of my relationship — it was not viable — and warned me how difficult it would be to raise a baby as a teen on my own,” she revealed. “My childish fantasy of motherhood was soundly corrected as I weighed answers to their very precise questions.”

She added, “I was just starting out in my career and didn’t have the means to provide a stable home, even for myself. We decided as a family that I couldn’t go through with the pregnancy, and agreed that termination was the right choice. My heart was broken nonetheless.”

“There is so much pain in this story,” the renowned actress admitted. “It has been my darkest secret until now.”

Thurman then made a rather controversial statement, asserting that her abortion actually allowed her to mature and eventually helped her be a better mother to the children she did choose to have.

“The abortion I had as a teenager was the hardest decision of my life,” Thurman said, adding that said decision was “one that caused me anguish then and that saddens me even now, but it was the path to the life full of joy and love that I have experienced.”

“Choosing not to keep that early pregnancy allowed me to grow up and become the mother I wanted and needed to be,” Thurman confessed.

The Kill Bill actress also took the opportunity presented by her column to condemn the Texas Heartbeat Act, labelling the newly enacted law as a “human rights crisis for American women,” and claiming that it discriminates against the “economically disadvantaged.”

According to the recently passed law, abortions in Texas are now banned from the moment a fetal heartbeat is detected – which can happen as early as 6 weeks into a pregnancy – and private citizens are now allowed to file civil lawsuits against abortion providers.

“The Texas abortion law was allowed to take effect without argument by the Supreme Court, which, due in no small part to its lack of ideological diversity, is a staging ground for a human rights crisis for American women,” claimed Thurman. “This law is yet another discriminatory tool against those who are economically disadvantaged, and often, indeed, against their partners. Women and children of wealthy families retain all the choices in the world, and face little risk.”

What do you make of Thurman’s views on the Texas Heartbeat Act? Be sure to let us know your thoughts on social media or in the comments section down below!