Two Scoopers Claim Margot Robbie Will Return As Harley Quinn In James Gunn’s DCU

Margot Robbie is rumored to return as Joker’s former girl Harley Quinn when the new DCU gets going. We have been hearing this one quite a bit to a degree of certainty although doubt gets cast on it when we have no way of knowing what from Snyderverse continuity will be canon and what won’t be.

But now a source that’s gaining trust as an insider with accurate information claims to be able to confirm the rumor. Social media scooper MyTimeToShineHello tells everyone in an X post not to worry. Robbie will be back and this can be 100 percent confirmed. “I can confirm Margot Robbie will be back as Harley Quinn in the DCU,” says the post.

Some in the thread are skeptical, to say the least, and MTTS isn’t always right, but there are some legs to this claim – and not just Robbie’s. YouTuber Syl Abdul has heard the same thing, and it is beyond dispute now that part of James Gunn and Peter Safran’s plan is to ditch some actors and keep others.

Abul stated, “I am being told do not rule out Margot Robbie yet. And maybe I guess don’t rule her in yet either. Pretty much a 50/50 situation. Pretty good friends with Gunn as well and I think she’s going to carry that on. Since it’s a reboot nothing has to be in continuity of what happened before.

He continued, “So if I’m going to bet on it today- I consistently heard Cavill was out, Ben was out, Gal was out. I was hearing at the same time that Margot Robbie was in along with Joe Manganiello.”

This was famously the case with The Suicide Squad where Gunn held onto key players from David Ayer’s cast including Robbie. We also know that Viola Davis will be back as Amanda Waller and John Cena will play Peacemaker again even if it takes a few years to get a second season. Keeping Robbie around after the smashing success of Barbie is only logical.

Fans are divided over Gunn’s strategy, especially when there is lingering confusion about his narrative of what the DCU and Superman: Legacy will be like. They figure, and justifiably so, “If Robbie, then why not Henry Cavill or Ben Affleck?” We may never hear a straight answer, but it’s clear he is doing what he wants, whatever it takes.

In the meantime, there may not be room for the Snyderverse anymore, but other Elseworld projects are going somewhere. The next one to pay attention to is Joker: Folie a Deux, which stars Lady Gaga as a new version of Harley obsessed with Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix). That bursts from the asylum next year in time for Halloween.

