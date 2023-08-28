Vampyre Cosmetics Cancels Deal With Alice Cooper After He Declared Transgender Ideology Aimed At Children Is “Wrong”

Vampyre Cosmetics Cancels Deal With Alice Cooper After He Declared Transgender Ideology Aimed At Children Is “Wrong”

Vampyre Cosmetics announced on August 24th they ended their deal with Alice Cooper after the rocker declared transgender ideology was “wrong.”

Cooper shared his thoughts on transgender ideology in an interview with Stereogum’s Rachel Brodsky.

He said, “I’m understanding that there are cases of transgender, but I’m afraid that it’s also a fad, and I’m afraid there’s a lot of people claiming to be this just because they want to be that.”

“I find it wrong when you’ve got a six-year-old kid who has no idea. He just wants to play, and you’re confusing him telling him, ‘Yeah, you’re a boy, but you could be a girl if you want to be,’” he declared.

RELATED: Alice Cooper Calls So-Called Transgender Ideology Aimed At Children “Wrong,” Says They’re Confusing Kids

Cooper continued, “I think that’s so confusing to a kid. It’s even confusing to a teenager. You’re still trying to find your identity, and yet here’s this thing going on, saying, ‘Yeah, but you can be anything you want. You can be a cat if you want to be.’ I mean, if you identify as a tree… And I’m going, ‘Come on! What are we in, a Kurt Vonnegut novel?’ It’s so absurd, that it’s gone now to the point of absurdity.”

The rocker then questioned where this disastrous thinking and the rules surrounding it is coming from, “The whole woke thing… Nobody can answer this question. Maybe you can. Who’s making the rules? Is there a building somewhere in New York where people sit down every day and say, ‘Okay, we can’t say ‘mother’ now. We have to say ‘birthing person.’ Get that out on the wire right now?’ Who is this person that’s making these rules? I don’t get it. I’m not being old school about it. I’m being logical about it.”

Cooper then shared, “It’s getting to the point now where it’s laughable. If anybody was trying to make a point on this thing, they turned it into a huge comedy. I don’t know one person that agrees with the woke thing. I don’t know one person.”

“Everybody I talk to says, ‘Isn’t it stupid?’ And I’m going, ‘Well, I respect people. I respect people and who they are, but I’m not going to tell a seven-year-old boy, ‘Go put a dress on because maybe you’re a girl,’ and he’s going, ‘No, I’m not. I’m a boy,’” he elaborated.

RELATED: KISS Rocker Paul Stanley: “Some Adults Mistakenly Confuse Teaching Acceptance With Normalizing And Encouraging” Transgender Ideology

He then stated, “So I say let somebody at least become sexually aware of who they are before they start thinking about if they’re a boy or a girl. A lot of times, I look at it this way, the logical way: If you have these genitals, you’re a boy. If you have those genitals, you’re a girl. There’s a difference between ‘I am a male who is a female, or I’m a female that’s a male’ and wanting to be a female. You were born a male. Okay, so that’s a fact. You have these things here.

“Now, the difference is you want to be a female. Okay, that’s something you can do later on if you want to. But you’re not a male born a female,” he concluded.

Brodsky then asserted, “I don’t think parents are encouraging doubt in their kids’ identities. I would just hope that they listen to their kids and find pediatricians that provide appropriate care.”

Cooper replied, “Well, I can see somebody really taking advantage of this, though. A guy can walk into a woman’s bathroom at any time and just say, ‘I just feel like I’m a woman today’ and have the time of his life in there, and he’s not in the least bit… He’s just taking advantage of that situation. Well, that’s going to happen. Somebody’s going to get raped, and the guy’s going to say, ‘Well, I felt like a girl that day, and then I felt like a guy.’ Where do you draw this line?”

“Something’s going to raise its ugly head, and all of a sudden, people are going to start going, ‘Wait a minute, wait a minute, wait a minute. We’ve got to get this under control,’” he concluded.

RELATED: Star Trek Actor George Takei Believes Opposition To Child Body Mutilation Can Lead To World War II Internment Camps

Following these remarks, Vampyre Cosmetics shared a statement announcing they would not longer be working with Cooper on social media. They have since deleted their entire account on X, but their post on Instagram remains.

It states, “In light of recent statements by Alice Cooper we will no​​​​​​​​​Longer be doing a makeup collaboration. We stand with all members of the LGBTQIA+ community and believe everyone should have access to healthcare. All pre-order sales will be refunded.”

Cooper previously announced the collaboration on his website back on August 18th.

A blog entry reads, “Through a unique collaboration with Alice Cooper, the licensing agent Global Merchandising and the design team at Vampyre Cosmetics, comes an exclusive collection celebrating the distinctive look and style of Alice Cooper. This collection will exude Alice’s style and feature guitar and amp shaped makeup palettes, microphone styled lipsticks and a major highlight for Alice Cooper and makeup fans to look forward to is a new version of Alice Cooper’s iconic Whiplash mascara. A unisex product originally created to ‘Liberate Your Eyes.'”

The collection was supposed to include a guitar palette, amp palette, two microphone lipsticks, and one microphone whiplash mascara.

What do you make of Vampyre Cosmetics dropping Alice Cooper?

NEXT: Guitar Legend Carlos Santana Apologizes To Trans Community After Declaring “A Woman Is A Woman And A Man Is A Man” During Atlantic City Concert