Alice Cooper recently called the current promotion of transgender ideology “wrong” and says that it’s intentionally confusing children and noted how the embrace of the ideology will lead to dire consequences.

Cooper recently spoke with Stereogum’s Rachel Brodsky who questioned the musician and performer about his past comments about sexuality and gender that he gave to SPEC back in 1974 as well as what he thought of recent comments made by Paul Stanley and Dee Snider regarding transgender ideology.

In 1974, Cooper made it very clear he was straight telling the outlet, “Oh, I’m straight. I’m attracted only to members of the opposite sex – girls, that is.”

When pressed on his name and the amount of makeup he wore, Cooper responded, “Well, I have a girl’s name, but that’s kind of a goof. And lots of men who perform wear make-up – that’s a theatrical tradition, it has nothing to do with sexuality. And I do not attempt to look like a girl, in case you haven’t noticed. I’m not a transvestite – I don’t imitate women. Did you ever see a woman who looked the way I do? If one did, she’d really get called a weirdo!”

Later in the interview from 1974, Cooper was questioned about his fans wanting to believe he was gay. He responded, “Yes, I know they do. Isn’t that curious? They’ll read this interview, and they’ll say, ‘Bull! We know he’s queer!’ Nothing I could say or do could convince them that I’m not.”

As for why he believed that he said, “I figure it probably makes these kids feel far-out to think that they can dig a performer who’s supposedly gay. I think that’s groovy of them.”

He would later claim that if he could choose his sexuality he would be bisexual, “You mean do I mostly like girls, but do I like boys sometimes? No, I only like girls, but if I could have chosen my own sexuality, I think I might have chosen to be bisexual.”

Cooper added, “I think in the future everyone will be bisexual. And everything would be so much simpler then – you’d just make love with anyone you liked, and it wouldn’t matter what sex they were, and maybe it also wouldn’t matter what color they were, or what age, or anything, except that you liked them.”

When asked why he was connecting age and race to sexuality, Cooper explained, “Well, I actually prefer the concept of pansexuality, rather than bisexuality. The prefix “pan” means that you’re open to all kinds of sexual experiences, with all kinds of people. It means an end to restrictions, it means you could relate sexually to any human being, it means and end to unreal limits. I like that idea.”

As for the comments made by Dee Snider and Paul Stanley, Stanley shared his thoughts on the transgender ideology that is infecting the minds of Americans to Twitter writing, “There is a BIG difference between teaching acceptance and normalizing and even encouraging participation in a lifestyle that confuses young children into questioning their sexual identification as though some sort of game and then parents in some cases allow it.”

Stanley continued, “There ARE individuals who as adults may decide reassignment is their needed choice but turning this into a game or parents normalizing it as some sort of natural alternative or believing that because a little boy likes to plays up in his sister’s clothes or a girl in her brother’s, we should lead them steps further down a path that’s far from the innocence of what they are doing.”

“With many children who have no real sense of sexuality or sexual experiences caught up in the ‘fun’ of using pronouns and saying what they identify as, some adults mistakenly confuse teaching acceptance with normalizing and encouraging a situation that has been a struggle for those truly affected and have turned it into a sad and dangerous fad,” he concluded.

Snider reacted to Stanley’s post writing, “You know what? There was a time where I “felt pretty” too. Glad my parents didn’t jump to any rash conclusions! Well said Paul Stanley.”

Stanley would later clarify his comments writing, “While my thoughts were clear, my words clearly were not. Most importantly and above all else, I support those struggling with their sexual identity while enduring constant hostility and those whose path leads them to reassignment surgery. It’s hard to fathom the kind of conviction that one must feel to take those steps.”

He added, “A paragraph or two will remain far too short to fully convey my thoughts or point of view so I will leave that for another time and place.”

On Facebook, Snider further explained his position after he was accused of transphobia, “I’ve recently stated I do not believe young children are ready to decide their gender allocation. I believe their choices should be supported and accepted by their parents, but I do not think kids have the mental capabilities to make rational, logical decisions on things of a magnitude that will affect them for the rest of their lives. I do not believe they are mentally developed enough.”

Cooper shared his thoughts saying, “I’m understanding that there are cases of transgender, but I’m afraid that it’s also a fad, and I’m afraid there’s a lot of people claiming to be this just because they want to be that.”

“I find it wrong when you’ve got a six-year-old kid who has no idea. He just wants to play, and you’re confusing him telling him, ‘Yeah, you’re a boy, but you could be a girl if you want to be,'” he declared.

Cooper continued, “I think that’s so confusing to a kid. It’s even confusing to a teenager. You’re still trying to find your identity, and yet here’s this thing going on, saying, ‘Yeah, but you can be anything you want. You can be a cat if you want to be.’ I mean, if you identify as a tree… And I’m going, ‘Come on! What are we in, a Kurt Vonnegut novel?’ It’s so absurd, that it’s gone now to the point of absurdity.”

The rocker then questioned where this disastrous thinking and the rules surrounding it is coming from, “The whole woke thing… Nobody can answer this question. Maybe you can. Who’s making the rules? Is there a building somewhere in New York where people sit down every day and say, ‘Okay, we can’t say ‘mother’ now. We have to say ‘birthing person.’ Get that out on the wire right now?’ Who is this person that’s making these rules? I don’t get it. I’m not being old school about it. I’m being logical about it.”

Cooper then shared, “It’s getting to the point now where it’s laughable. If anybody was trying to make a point on this thing, they turned it into a huge comedy. I don’t know one person that agrees with the woke thing. I don’t know one person.”

“Everybody I talk to says, ‘Isn’t it stupid?’ And I’m going, ‘Well, I respect people. I respect people and who they are, but I’m not going to tell a seven-year-old boy, ‘Go put a dress on because maybe you’re a girl,’ and he’s going, ‘No, I’m not. I’m a boy,”” he elaborated.

He then stated, “So I say let somebody at least become sexually aware of who they are before they start thinking about if they’re a boy or a girl. A lot of times, I look at it this way, the logical way: If you have these genitals, you’re a boy. If you have those genitals, you’re a girl. There’s a difference between ‘I am a male who is a female, or I’m a female that’s a male’ and wanting to be a female. You were born a male. Okay, so that’s a fact. You have these things here.

“Now, the difference is you want to be a female. Okay, that’s something you can do later on if you want to. But you’re not a male born a female,” he concluded.

Brodsky then asserted, “I don’t think parents are encouraging doubt in their kids’ identities. I would just hope that they listen to their kids and find pediatricians that provide appropriate care.”

Cooper replied, “Well, I can see somebody really taking advantage of this, though. A guy can walk into a woman’s bathroom at any time and just say, ‘I just feel like I’m a woman today’ and have the time of his life in there, and he’s not in the least bit… He’s just taking advantage of that situation. Well, that’s going to happen. Somebody’s going to get raped, and the guy’s going to say, ‘Well, I felt like a girl that day, and then I felt like a guy.’ Where do you draw this line?”

“Something’s going to raise its ugly head, and all of a sudden, people are going to start going, ‘Wait a minute, wait a minute, wait a minute. We’ve got to get this under control,’” he concluded.

Cooper’s hypothetical is already a reality. Back in 2021, Scott Smith’s daughter was assaulted in the girl’s bathroom by a boy claiming to be a girl at Stone Bridge High School in Loudoun County, Virginia.

The male student was not only found guilty of the sexual assault but after assaulting Smith’s daughter 4W reports “Just weeks later, while the boy was meant to be on house arrest, he sexually assaulted another girl after being transferred to a different school. He was there charged with sexual battery and abduction after police stated he forced a girl into an empty classroom, held her against her will, and touched her inappropriately. He was ultimately remanded to a youth detention center.

What do you make of Cooper’s comments about transgender ideology?

