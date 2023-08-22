Captain Marvel actor Annette Bening, who played the gender-replaced Mar-Vell, recently shared her vile opinion that murder and body mutilation are human rights.

Bening spokes with The Hollywood Reporter’s Chris Gardner who asked, “Like everyone, I was home during the pandemic, and I shifted to covering many virtual events. I remember seeing you pop up on several, first for the Point Foundation and later the Human Rights Campaign’s Unite for Equality Live!, speaking out on LGBTQ rights. This seemed new for you and feels like it was a thoughtful decision. Can you share a bit about why you decided to do that?”

She responded, “For me, the real transition has happened as the right wing in the country has become more and more mobilized on misinforming people about the LGBTQ community. They have been vilifying our community and creating problems that do not exist and creating and sowing hate and fear as a way of rallying their base.”

“That’s obviously not new, and it’s happened in the campaigns of the past, especially against gay people. But now it’s transphobia, and it’s just rampant,” Bening continued.

She went on, “They’re doing it at a time when there are more and more trans people who are living openly and who are our teachers, our writers and our doctors. One of my most favorite doctors is a trans woman.”

Bening then shared her wish, “What I would wish is for every person to have someone who is trans in their family because once somebody you love is trans, then you get it.”

“I have a trans son, and he is such an inspiration to me,” she posited. “Certainly, what’s happening in the political world with trans people is so concerning and so dire. It’s only going to get worse as we go into the election cycle.”

Bening then posited that murder and self-harm are basic human rights, “I was just at a wonderful event that the ACLU sponsored about bodily autonomy. It was about issues around abortion rights and trans rights. We were all there to talk about both, and it was awesome. We all want to be able to make the decisions about our bodies without the government interfering. Isn’t that a basic human right?”

Gardner then asked, “Transphobia has made its way into government and led to an attack on rights and access to medical care. How do you process what is happening?”

She replied, “It is heartbreaking to me, the coldness and lack of compassion that so many people have, and they are trying to stir up all this fear in people about trans kids and parents, and they are trying to legislate that.”

“This should not be scary to anybody else. This is a private, legitimate, complex, deep, spiritual, physical, psychological experience that has to be respected and honored,” she said.

After briefly discussing how her daughter, Kathlyn Elizabeth, chose to identify as man and falsely go by the name of Stephen, Bening confirmed she would continue to advocate for immorality.

Gardner asked, “Will you continue to use your voice in the way that you have because of the threats that exist?”

Bening answered, “Yes, and we all have a responsibility to protect and defend the rights of trans folks in our world. They’re precious parts of our community.”

“My parents are Republicans, and I was raised in a Republican household. My mother, who is now 94, was one of the first people to say, ‘I used to have a beautiful granddaughter. Now I have a handsome grandson.’ It’s that simple.”

It is not that simple. In fact, what Karthryn chose to do was a rejection of how God created her. Bishop Burbidge explains in A Catechesis on the Human Person and Gender Ideology, ” We can never say something contrary to what we know to be true. To use names and pronouns that contradict the person’s God-given identity is to speak falsely.”

In fact he advises, “The faithful should avoid using “gender-affirming” terms or pronouns that convey approval of or reinforce the person’s rejection of the truth. It is not harsh or judgmental to decline to use such language.”

Bishop Burbidge is not alone in his instruction. Archbishop Sample in his A Catholic Response to Gender Identity Theory also instructs, “To some, supporting aspects of social transition may seem benign, even humane, such as using someone’s preferred pronouns and actively affirming his or her perceived gender. However, while well-intentioned, this kind of endorsement may help shepherd a young person on a path of unnecessary medicalization.”

He adds, “Social transition is often the first step toward hormones and surgery.”

As for Bening’s claim that bodily autonomy in the form of abortion, the willful murder of an innocent child, and body mutilation are somehow human rights, the truth could not be further from her tongue.

The Catechism of the Catholic Church clearly instructs, “Since the first century the Church has affirmed the moral evil of every procured abortion. This teaching has not changed and remains unchangeable. Direct abortion, that is to say, abortion willed either as an end or a means, is gravely contrary to the moral law.”

It also states, “Formal cooperation in an abortion constitutes a grave offense.” Furthermore the Catechism notes, “The inalienable right to life of every innocent human individual is a constitutive element of a civil society and its legislation:

‘The inalienable rights of the person must be recognized and respected by civil society and the political authority. These human rights depend neither on single individuals nor on parents; nor do they represent a concession made by society and the state; they belong to human nature and are inherent in the person by virtue of the creative act from which the person took his origin. Among such fundamental rights one should mention in this regard every human being’s right to life and physical integrity from the moment of conception until death.’

Regarding Bening’s claim that butchering oneself is a human right, we should first look to how Archbishop Sample explains how the framework of “transitioning” operates.

He explains, “The process of transition can take numerous forms, but the standard framework delineates four states of ‘gender affirming care’ (GAC) for young people: social transition, puberty blockers, hormone therapy, and surgeries. Social transition includes adopting the name, pronouns, facilities use, clothing, and appearance that align with the subjective sense of gender. Puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and surgeries are all aspects of medical transition.”

The Archbishop further explains, “The process of medical transition for young people with gender incongruence often begins with puberty blockers that disrupt the process of sexual maturation. The purpose of this procedure is to halt the body’s natural course of masculinization or feminization to facilitate subsequent cosmetic changes that can better approximate the appearance of the opposite sex. These changes most often involve taking cross-sex hormones and can also include surgeries that remove reproductive organs and alter genitalia.

He then asserts, “It is important to emphasize that the desired effect of these procedures is cosmetic; they do not treat a a clearly identified physiological condition. Because of this, medical transition, which can lead to permanent sterility and ongoing harm to the body, is incompatible with Catholic medical ethics as well as Catholic anthropology.”

With this definition, we can look at the Catechism and its instruction on respect for bodily integrity. The Catechism notes, “Except when performed for strictly therapeutic medical reasons, directly intended amputations, mutilations, and sterilizations performed on innocent personas are against the moral law.”

It’s very clear that murdering innocent children and mutilating and sterilizing oneself is not a human right. In fact, it is opposed to the moral law.

As for Bening’s fear that governments will begin taking action on this heinous action, let’s indeed hope that they do because it is their responsibility to do so.

The Catechism teaches, “The moment a positive law deprives a category of human beings of the protection which civil legislation ought to accord them, the state is denying the equality of all before the law. When the state does not place its power at the service of the rights of each citizen, and in particular of the more vulnerable, the very foundations of a state based on law are undermined…. As a consequence of the respect and protection which must be ensured for the unborn child from the moment of conception, the law must provide appropriate penal sanctions for every deliberate violation of the child’s rights.”

While this instruction is specifically for abortion, it’s not hard to apply the same principle to gender affirming care practices that violate the moral law.

In fact, the Catechism also instructs, “Political authorities are obliged to respect the fundamental rights of the human person. They will dispense justice humanely by respecting the rights of everyone, especially of families and the disadvantaged.”

What do you make of Annette Bening’s promotion of murder and body mutilation as human rights?

