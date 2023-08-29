Report: Male Disney Employees Wear Dresses While Greeting Children, Company Is Pushing Transgender Ideology In Their Parks

A new report shows that The Walt Disney Company is still employing male employees that wear dresses to greet children at their parks in the United States. Not only do they have males wearing dresses children greeting park guests, but they are also actively promoting transgender ideology with decorated photograph areas.

This latest report comes from X user Libs of TikTok, who shared to the social media platform, “Disney has men dressed as women, wearing dresses greeting children at some of their attractions. Received both of these this week from disturbed visitors.”

Libs of TikTok also reported that “Disney has the trans, nonbinary, and progress pride flag built into the decor at their parks where children take pictures with. Received this from a disturbed visitor.”

This report follows the company attempting to push this immoral degeneracy to young girls by partnering with Seann Atlman, a man who dresses up in young girls clothes.

Towards the end of July, Altmann shared a video clearly marked as an ad, where he dressed up as Minnie Mouse that also happened to be an advertisement for The Walt Disney Company. Altman is seen in the video attempting to sell a Cakeworthy Mickey Mouse Dress as well as a Citizen Watch “Sensational Six” that is Disney branded.

Before this partnership with Altman, a man wearing a nametag reading “Nick” was videoed wearing a dress and greeting young children at Disneyland’s Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique.

The company also announced in April that it would have its “first-ever Disneyland After Dark: Pride Nite” this past June.

All of this comes as The Walt Disney Company revealed in their most recent earnings report that they lost $460 million in the past quarter.

Not only did the company reveal they lost $460 million, but at the beginning of January it was reported the company lost $123 billion in value for the entire year as the company’s stock price declined nearly 44%.

Arkhaven Comics Publisher and cultural pundit Vox Day notes that despite the massive losses, The Walt Disney Company clearly has no interest in stopping promoting transgender ideology and acts of grave depravity to their park guests and consumers.

In a post to his blog, he wrote, “Those who believe corporations are solely self-interested economic actors insist that Disney will have to change its course out of a corporate instinct for self-preservation, a hypothesis that is easily falsified by simply observing the Devil Mouse’s current actions.”

He elaborated, “One of the mistakes that many, if not most people make is to assume that others share their logic and motivations. This is a remarkably stupid assumption, because it is readily disproved by even the most casual observation of practically everyone and every organization around one.”

To that point he notes, “Evil not only has its own motivations, but its own logic. So, instead of looking to your own hypothetical motivations, ask yourself what has been done before and what those past actions imply about what is being done now.”

He concludes, “The wicked men who run the Disney corporation have different goals and utilize different logic and metrics than you do. Keep that in mind, when you ask yourself why there are bearded, balding male Disney princesses at Disneyland and think about what that implies for the future actions of the Devil Mouse.”

Scooper and cultural pundit WDW Pro also shared an email from an alleged Disney insider explaining why The Walt Disney Company is not changing.

He summarized, “One, they can’t have open, free discourse inside the company. Employees are afraid to say what’s really going on because they could face real consequences so they don’t say what’s really on with it.”

“You’ve got a company that also thinks that they’re impervious to the boycott perhaps because it’s so inconvenient to boycott them,” he continued. “And then you’ve got the situation with Disney where they also believe truly at the top, they believe in this stuff at a fundamental quasi-religious level or at least a political level. I think that’s it.”

What do you make of male Disney employees dressing up as women and greeting park guests? What do you make of them promoting transgender ideology with photo opportunities?

