The Walt Disney Company Continues To Push Immoral Degeneracy On Children, Partners With Man Who Dresses Up As Young Girls To Sell Merchandise

The Walt Disney Company Continues To Push Immoral Degeneracy On Children, Partners With Man Who Dresses Up As Young Girls To Sell Merchandise

The Walt Disney Company continued to push immoral degeneracy on children by partnering with a man who dresses up as young girls in an attempt to sell Minnie Mouse merchandise.

TikTok and Instagram influencer Seann Altman posted to both of his social media accounts a GRWM (Get Ready With Me) video where he dresses up as Minnie Mouse. Both the Instagram and TikTok videos were labeled as ads.

In the video, Altman shares he’s going to dress up as Minnie Mouse and proceeds to advertise a number of Disney-produced clothes in order to do so. He starts off attempting to hawk a Cakeworthy Mickey Mouse Dress and eventually tries to sell a Citizen Watch “Sensational Six” that is Disney branded.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seann Altman (@seannaltman)

RELATED: Disney Whistleblower Claims Company Systematically Persecuted Conservatives, Also Compensated Employees Based On How Woke They Virtue Signaled

The official Disney Style TikTok would share Altman’s video to their account writing, “a minnie moment.”

RELATED: Disneyland Cast Member Appears To Dress In Drag To Greet Children At The Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique

Disney’s partnership with Altman comes around three months after a TikTok video from user Kourtnifaber revealed that The Walt Disney Company had what appeared to be a man in drag greeting young children and their parents at the Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique at Disneyland in Anaheim, California.

In the video the Disneyland cast member greets one young girl saying, “My name is Nick. I’m one of the Fairy Godmother’s apprentices. I’m here to shop you around and make all your selections for the day.”

It also comes just over a year after a number of videos from The Walt Disney Company’s Reimagine Tomorrow conference revealed the company was actively targeting kids with sexual identity and transgender ideology.

In a video shared by Christopher F. Rufo, The Walt Disney Company’s Diversity & Inclusion Manager at Walt Disney Parks & Resorts Vivian Ware stated, “Last summer we removed all of the gendered greetings in relationship to our live spiels.”

She explained, “So we no longer say, ‘Ladies and gentleman, boys and girls.’ We provided training for all of our cast members in relationship to that. So now they know it’s, ‘Hello, everyone’ or ‘Hello, friends.’”

RELATED: After The Walt Disney Company Reveals Another 300,000 Subscriber Loss For Disney+ Users In The United States And Canada Pundit Declares Streaming Service Is Dying

Ware continued saying, “We’re in the process of changing over those recorded messages, and so many of you are probably familiar when we brought the fireworks back to the Magic Kingdom, we no longer say, ‘Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls,’ We say, ‘Dreamers of all ages.’”

“So I love the fact that it’s opened up the creativity, the opportunity for our cast members to look at that. We have our cast members working with merchandise, working with food and beverage, working with all of our guest-facing areas, where perhaps we want to create that magical moment with our cast members, with our guests,” she said.

Ware then added, “And we don’t want to just assume because someone might be, in our interpretation, may be presenting as female, that they may not want to be called ‘princess.’ So, let’s think differently about how do we really engage with our guests in a meaningful and inclusive way that makes it magical and memorable for everyone.”

SCOOP: Disney diversity and inclusion manager Vivian Ware says the company has eliminated all mentions of “ladies,” “gentlemen,” “boys,” and “girls” in its theme parks in order to create “that magical moment” for children who do not identify with traditional gender roles. pic.twitter.com/OWsGTUoeCA — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) March 29, 2022

RELATED: Disney Executives Admit They Are Pushing “Not-At-All-Secret Gay Agenda,” Actively Removing Gendered Greetings, And A Whole Lot More

The company’s President of General Entertainment Karey Burke, who says she has a transgender child as well as a pansexual kid, also revealed during the conference how she planned to push these evil ideologies through the company’s programming, “We have many, many, many LGBTQIA characters in our stories and yet, we don’t have enough leads and narratives in which gay characters just get to be characters and not have to be about gay stories.” Burke said.

“That’s been very eye-opening for me,” she said. “I can tell you it’s something that I feel that perhaps had this moment not happened, I as a leader and me as my colleagues would not have focused on. Going forward, I certainly will be more so.”

SCOOP: Disney corporate president Karey Burke says, “as the mother [of] one transgender child and one pansexual child,” she supports having “many, many, many LGBTQIA characters in our stories” and wants a minimum of 50 percent of characters to be LGBTQIA and racial minorities. pic.twitter.com/oFRUiuu9JG — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) March 29, 2022

RELATED: Disney CEO Bob Chapek Claims Company Is “A Force For Inclusion” But Doesn’t Want It Become A “Political Football”

All of these videos came out after the company’s then CEO Bob Chapek initially announced the company would not be engaging in the political fight with the state of Florida over a bill that would ban the teaching of sexual orientation and gender identity to children in grades kindergarten through third grade.

Chapek explained they would not be engaging in the political fight because they would engage in it through their content, “Because this struggle is much bigger than any one bill in any one state, I believe the best way for our company to bring about lasting change is through the inspiring content we produce, the welcoming culture we create, and the diverse community organizations we support.”

Chapek later added, “Powerful content that changes hearts and minds only springs from inclusive cultures, which not only attract and retain the best and most diverse talent, but also give those employees the freedom to bring forth ideas that reflect their lives and experiences. We must work together to ensure Disney always remains such a place.”

RELATED: Disney CEO Bob Chapek Fully Aligns Company With LGBTQ+ Agenda, Declares He Will Be “An Outspoken Champion”

Less than a week later, Chapek shifted the company’s entire position on the bill and noted how they would be actively opposing it thus making it the position of the company to have sexual orientation and gender identity taught in Florida classrooms.

He wrote in an email obtained by Variety, “It is clear that this is not just an issue about a bill in Florida, but instead yet another challenge to basic human rights. You needed me to be a stronger ally in the fight for equal rights and I let you down. I am sorry.”

Chapek later added, “I missed the mark in this case but am an ally you can count on—and I will be an outspoken champion for the protections, visibility, and opportunity you deserve.”

Leading up to these statements from Chapek was a tweet from the company’s then former CEO and now current CEO Bob Iger who claimed the bill would “put vulnerable, young LGBTQ people in jeopardy.”

When Iger returned to the company as the CEO. He made it clear that his position on this matter did not change and that the company would not be changing the position initially laid out by Chapek that they would attempt to propagandize young children through their content.

Iger declared himself the arbiter of what is right and wrong and made it crystal clear that the company would not abandon the propaganda.

He said, “This company has been telling stories for a hundred years and those stories have had a meaningful, positive impact on the world. And one of the reasons that they’ve had a meaningful, positive impact is one of our core values is inclusion, acceptance, and tolerance. And we can’t lose that. We just can’t lose that.”

In response to the so-called “Don’t Say Gay” legislation, Iger said Disney would still promote “inclusion,” but suggested that the company must strike a “delicate balance” and “listen to [its] audience” and “have respect for the people that [it’s] serving.” This is a retreat. pic.twitter.com/bZBnQdm616 — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) November 29, 2022

RELATED: Disney CEO Bob Iger Claims He’s The Arbiter Of What Is Right And Wrong, Confirms Company Will Continue To Promote Acts Of Grave Depravity

Iger continued, “We also — when you tell stories it’s a delicate balance. You’re talking to an audience, but it’s also important to listen to an audience. It’s important to have respect for the people that you’re serving, that you are trying to reach, and not have disdain for it.”

He then stated, “That said we’re not going to make everybody happy all the time and we’re not going to try to. We’re certainly not going to lessen our core values to make everybody happy all the time. So it’s complicated and there’s a balance.”

Iger then declared, “And at one point, I said, ‘We do what we believe is right,’ and someone criticized me saying, ‘Well, who are you to say that’s right?’ Well, when you are in a job like mine or you are responsible for the storytelling that many of you are responsible for, you get paid to have a sense for what is right. Not everybody will agree with you.”

“That’s just not the way the world is these days, but it doesn’t mean you should stop trying to do the right thing,” he concluded.

While Disney has made it very clear what their intentions, strategy, and goals are, this partnership could backfire in a significant way. Bud Light made a similar partnership with Dylan Mulvaney and it has resulted in significant financial losses for the company.

The Associated Press recently reported that Anheuser-Busch, Bud Light’s parent company, lost “more than 5%” of U.S. market share for all of its beer brands. As of April it was down to 36.9%. The outlet also reports that the company said its U.S. revenue collapsed 10.5% in the second quarter.

As for Bud Light, the outlet noted, “Bud Light’s U.S. retail sales were down 26% compared to the same period a year ago, according to Nielsen data compiled by Bump Williams Consulting. Its year-over-year sales declines have been in the 25% to 30% range every month since the backlash began, the consulting company said.”

What do you make of The Walt Disney Company partnering with this man who dresses up as young girls in order to sell Disney products?

NEXT: Rumor: Disney Culture Won’t Change Because Employees Are Silenced, Executives Think They Are Too Big Too Fail, Company’s Suffered Massive Brain Drain