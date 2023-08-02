A Disney whistleblower claims that the company required employees to keep Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Virtue diaries that determined whether employees would receive promotions, raises, or even keep their job. The whistleblower also claimed that the company systemically persecuted conservative employees.

The whistleblower supplied a number of documents to YouTuber and scooper WDW Pro who said, “It is now our understanding that at Disney since the summer of 2020 many employees of the company have been required to maintain their various virtuous actions within diversity, equity, and inclusion. And that that diary of their ‘good deeds’ was part of maintaining their job security, but not only that, but in fact it was also tied to their job compensation if you can believe it.”

He added, “We’re talking about bonuses that you might not receive if you went afoul of [Latondra] Newton, the prior Chief Diversity Officer of Disney, if you went afoul of her belief systems.”

Later in the video, WDW Pro shared more information that this alleged whistleblower provided him, “If you espoused, starting in the summer of 2020 and moving forward until today, if you espouse political beliefs in the workplace, or outside the workplace, or on social media and those political or sociocultural beliefs did not align with very far left views than you could expect to be sent to HR to have some serious conversations and discussions.”

“So if you went beyond not just filling out your Word doc where you had DEI requirements noted for your MBO document, let’s say, but instead you were actually on social media saying that you supported some sort of conservative value you were going to be brought into HR,” he explained. “And in doing this The Walt Disney Company seems to have eliminated the vast majority of their conservative employees and have turned the company into a monolithic kind of state where everyone there is is either far to the left on the spectrum or they are a moderate or conservative in hiding.”

WDW Pro added, “The whistleblower says that if they had known what working like Disney would be like, that it would have devastated them because they dreamed of working for Disney for so long. Once they received the job and they actually worked at Disney that it was a nightmare and that they had never worked at any company like this that had them do these things and tied it into their pay.”

The YouTuber would also state, “There’s an individual under [Latondra] Newton who apparently also instituted a new process by which to hire people. And that hiring process is part of the DEI initiative. [He] stripped out the need for a significant number of applicants to meet any kind of criteria whatsoever.

“And also perhaps there was an effort to make sure such candidates received a higher chance of being approved in large numbers,” WDW Pro added.

After making these assertions based on information provided to him from the whistleblower, WDW Pro shared a document from Disney Ad Sales that does indeed show that one of the MBOs (Management by Objectives) is “Champion Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.”

The slide notes, “Create an inclusive environment with the opportunities for people people to develop and thrive. People Managers have further impact and responsibilities to shape DAS culture.”

In order to achieve this objective employees are required to “Personally participate in trainings and other educational D&I initiatives. Actively contribute to creating an inclusive and positive team environment – support colleagues from all backgrounds. Provide and support opportunities for underrepresented talent to grow their careers within TWDC through opportunities such as mentorship, stretch and special projects, career conversations and cross trainings (People Managers). Create an inclusive team environment through actions such as prioritizing, promoting, and sponsoring attendance at or in D&I focused initiatives, hosting team based discussions on inclusion and enabling all voices to be heard within a team/department (People Managament). Provide opportunities for underrepresented talent to join our organization by ensuring that for open positions on the manager’s team that there are a diverse and balanced state of candidates at interview (People Mangers).”

For those unfamiliar with MBOs, Investopedia defines it as “a strategic management model that aims to improve the performance of an organization by clearly defining objectives that are agreed to by both management and employees. According to the theory, having a say in goal setting and action plans encourages participation and commitment among employees, as well as aligning objectives across the organization.”

The outlet further notes, “Management by objectives (also known as management by planning) is the establishment of a management information system (MIS) to compare actual performance and achievements with the defined objectives.”

Given this definition and the fact that Champion Diversity, Equity and Inclusion is one of the MBOs outlined in the Disney Ad Sales document, it’s likely they had to keep track of that objective in some fashion.

Based on the information supplied to WDW Pro from the whistleblower it appears this was done through what he’s calling the DEI diaries.

As pointed out by Valliant Renegade in his own video discussing the information from this whistleblower, much of this is not new, but has been very public. Jon Lafayette at Next TV reported in March 2022 that The Walt Disney Company “created a Disney Culture Index to measure the outcomes of DEI investments so that advertisers can understand the value of their investments in that space.”

Not only did they create this index, but the company’s President of Disney Advertising Sales Rita Ferro detailed that she was hoping to triple the company’s $100 million commitments from advertising partners to DEI for 2022.

She said, “This year I hope we’re going to triple that. We want to make sure that every advertiser who’s coming to the table is taking us up on all the investments we’re making in this space and be able to use our platform to really target and build upon their consumer base.”

On top of this, Disney Advertising’s Senior Vice President of Client Partnerships John Campbell noted the company was committed to promoting sodomy through ad campaigns with organizations like equalpride earlier this year.

He told Adweek, “What we’re trying to do is create systematic and meaningful change in the end.”

He added, “None of us are here for the heritage months only. We all activate 365 days a year. So if clients want to work with us for five days or 52 weeks, we have solutions. And these teams here are all part of those solutions.”

Campbell went on to justify the promotion of sodomy saying, “We’re all in the business of reaching audiences, and if you’re not reaching all audiences, you’re missing out on effectively running your business and selling whatever product you’re looking to sell.”

“We’ve been in the engagement business for 100 years at Disney. And we just want to make sure that we’re engaging with everybody authentically. And that’s really where these partnerships come to life,” he said.

As for the claim about the company persecuting conservatives or those who disagree with very far left views there were not any documents provided. However, there is public testimony from Gina Carano and how the company persecuted her before eventually firing her.

Speaking with The Daily Wire’s Ben Shapiro, Carano said, “I’ve been through so much, and I’ve seen so much now, clearly, of the bullying that’s been taking place, and I saw it before.”

She continued, “I’m not the only one that’s ever been bullied by this company, and I know that so deeply. I could share a story which would turn things around in the media but I can’t because it would sell out a friend…Everyone is afraid of losing their job,” she added.

Carano also detailed how individuals at Disney were specifically targeting her, “You know how boxers head-hunt sometimes and forget to go for the body? I feel like Disney or Lucasfilm or whoever it is, just certain people at that company…I feel like I’ve been being head-hunted (…) and you can feel it.”

Carano would then give an example, “Just a couple of weeks ago, Lucasfilm asked an artist that they employ to erase my character and put a different character in place, and he proudly announces this on Twitter, and erases my character and puts another character in place.”

She continued, “All the fans of Cara Dune were just outraged. They were like ‘Why didn’t you add the character? Why did you have to take off the character? Is there something wrong? Is Gina getting fired?”

She also went on to point out the double standard, “They’ve been all over me and they’ve been watching me like a hawk, and I’m watching people on the same production and they can say everything they want, and that’s where I had a problem. I had a problem because I wasn’t going along with the narrative…”

She would also reiterate how employees within the company were targeting her, “I’ve seen the bullying that takes place, and so when this started, they point their guns at you, and you know it’s only a matter of time. I’ve seen it happen to so many people, and I just thought to myself (…) ‘you’re coming for me, I know you are.’”

“They’re making it very obvious through their employees who were coming for me, and so I was like, ‘I’m going to go down swinging and I’m going to stay true to myself,’” she added.

What do you make of this information from this alleged Disney whistleblower?

