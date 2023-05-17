Disney Partners With Equalpride To Make New Pro-Sodomy Content To “Create Systematic And Meaningful Change”

The Walt Disney Company through its Disney Advertising arm is partnering with equalpride to create pro-sodomy content in order “to create systematic and meaningful change.”

Equalpride runs multiple websites including The Advocate, Out, Advocate Channel, Pride, Out Traveler, and Plus that the company uses to try and normalize disordered behavior and sin.

The organization also previously partnered with car brand Lexus to create a number of videos attempting to redefine what a family is in an ad campaign called “Evolution of Family.”

Not only is Disney partnering with equalpride, but they are partnering with three other agencies including Cocina, a subsidiary of Mecenas Media, Group Black, and UnitedMasters.

Speaking to Adweek about these new partnerships in a roundtable discussion Disney Advertising’s Senior Vice President of Client Partnerships John Campbell said, “What we’re trying to do is create systematic and meaningful change in the end.”

He added, “None of us are here for the heritage months only. We all activate 365 days a year. So if clients want to work with us for five days or 52 weeks, we have solutions. And these teams here are all part of those solutions.”

The deals are not monolith. For example, Adweek details that Cocina will be creating long-form content while equalpride will be creating short-form miniseries.

Adweek’s Bill Bradley does note that these organizations will retain “all intellectual property rights” for the content they create that allows “creators to maintain ownership of their materials and agencies to have direct attribution.”

Not only will each of these organizations be creating different forms of content for Disney, but equalpride’s President of Global Growth & Development Michael Kelley explained that the deal does not limit each of the group’s to interacting just with Disney.

Kelley said, “We’re not a monolith. We’re intersectional. I’m almost more excited about working with the folks that are on this call than I am with Disney, maybe equally, because we are going to be much much stronger together.”

Campbell, in very similar statements to former Marvel Studios VP Victoria Alonso about the production company’s focus on identity over story, justified the promotion of sodomy with equalpride saying, “We’re all in the business of reaching audiences, and if you’re not reaching all audiences, you’re missing out on effectively running your business and selling whatever product you’re looking to sell.”

He added, “We’ve been in the engagement business for 100 years at Disney. And we just want to make sure that we’re engaging with everybody authentically. And that’s really where these partnerships come to life.”

Speaking to the benefits of the deal, Kelley detailed, “Our qualitative research said that the queer community can identify the brands that don’t like us in unison, but they can’t name the brands in unison that support us. If I’m a CMO, if I’m a brand manager, I am going to absolutely drive a truck through that opportunity.”

“Right now, I would probably reckon on behalf of all of us, there is no brand category lighting it up, 365, all year long,’ the equalpride executive said.

This business initiative comes in the wake of The Walt Disney Company campaigning in the state of Florida against a bill that eventually became law and prevents the teaching of sexual orientation and gender identity to children in grades kindergarten through third grade.

In response to this legislation, former Disney CEO Bob Chapek made it clear the company would work around laws such as the one in Florida to indoctrinate children through the content they make.

He outlined in an email to Disney employees last February, “Because this struggle is much bigger than any one bill in any one state, I believe the best way for our company to bring about lasting change is through the inspiring content we produce, the welcoming culture we create, and the diverse community organizations we support.”

He continued, “There’s a reason content is at the top of this list. For nearly a century, our company’s stories have opened minds, inspired dreams, shown the world both as it is and how we wish it could be, and now more than ever before, represent the incredible diversity of our society.”

“We are telling important stories, raising voices, and I believe, changing hearts and minds,” he added.

The Disney CEO later detailed in his email, “Powerful content that changes hearts and minds only springs from inclusive cultures, which not only attract and retain the best and most diverse talent, but also give those employees the freedom to bring forth ideas that reflect their lives and experiences. We must work together to ensure Disney always remains such a place.”

The company also hosted a Reimagine Tomorrow conference where numerous executives made it clear they intended to promote sodomy and other disordered behaviors in an attempt to normalize it.

One such executive was Disney Television Animation’s Latoya Raveneau who said, “In my little pocket of Proud Family Disney TVA, the showrunners were super welcoming. Meredith Roberts and our leadership over there has been so welcoming to my not-at-all-secret gay agenda.”

She added, “Maybe it was that way in the past, but I guess something must have happened in the last, they are turning it around, they’re going hard, and then like all that momentum that I felt, that sense of ‘I don’t have to be afraid to let’s have these two characters kiss in the background.’ I was just, wherever I could, just basically adding queerness. If you see anything queer in the show — no one would stop me, and no one was trying to stop me.”

SCOOP: I’ve obtained video from inside Disney’s all-hands meeting about the Florida parental rights bill, in which executive producer Latoya Raveneau says her team has implemented a “not-at-all-secret gay agenda” and is regularly “adding queerness” to children’s programming. pic.twitter.com/eJnZMpKIXT — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) March 29, 2022

Ironically, this announcement does come just after current The Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger admitted that the company created a bunch of content for its Disney+ streaming platform that did not actually drive any subscription growth.

During the company’s Q2 FY23 Earnings Results webcast Iger said, “As we grow the business in terms of the global footprint, we realized that we made a lot of content that is not necessarily driving sub growth and we’re getting much more surgical about what it is we make.”

“So as we look to reduce content spend, we’re looking to reduce it in a way that should not have any impact at all on subs,” he asserted. “We believe there is an opportunity for us to focus more on real sub drivers.”

He went on to reveal, “And one interesting example — I should throw marketing in too — where when you make a lot of content everything needs to be marketed. You’re spending a lot of money marketing things that are not going to have an impact on the bottom except negatively due to the marketing costs.”

“One thing we also know is that our films, those that are released theatrically, big tentpole movies, in particular, are great sub drivers, but we were spreading our marketing costs so thin that we were not allocating enough money to even market them when they came on the service,” he relayed.

Iger then admitted, “As witnessed by the ones that are coming up including Avatar, Little Mermaid, Guardians of the Galaxy, Indiana Jones, Elemental, etc…, where we actually believe we have an opportunity to lean into those more, put the right marketing dollars against it, allocate more away from programming that was not driving any subs at all.”

“I guess this is part of the maturation process as we grow into a business that we had never been in. We are learning a lot more about it. Specifically, we are learning a lot more about how our content behaves on the service, and what it is consumers want,” he concluded.

It’s quite possible these new deals are a form of outsourcing given their own in-house productions were not actually leading to subscriptions and have resulted in the Company’s stock declining and thousands of employees being laid off.

What do you make of Disney partnering with equalpride to promote and normalize sodomy?

