Ben Affleck’s last appearance in the DCEU was in The Flash or at least that is what we were led to believe. A few sources confirmed he would get the opportunity to return and continue on as one of the Multiverse’s Batmen, but the chances of that were dead in the water by the time James Gunn took over DC Studios.

So The Flash, in its final form, was the end officially until a rumor popped up claiming he had one last appearance on deck. It simply was cut. Scooper Syl Abdul reported this, saying Affleck recorded a line that would have been used in Blue Beetle. This small cameo was to be voice-only and not physical.

It also was meant to get a laugh according to the scooper, but it still would have planted Blue Beetle in the DCEU. “Ben Affleck had a VOICE-ONLY CAMEO for #BlueBeetleMovie that was cut by Gunn,” Abdul posted on X. “Was purely comedic BUT it placed blue Beetle film in batfleck continuity.”

Ben Affleck had a VOICE-ONLY CAMEO for #BlueBeetleMovie that was cut by Gunn Was purely comedic BUT it placed blue Beetle film in batfleck continuity pic.twitter.com/MVqZLl3BfB — SyL ☕ (@sylabdul) August 18, 2023

This claim wouldn’t go unchallenged.

Since his name was mentioned, James Gunn took notice and decided to respond to it. The studio head denied the rumor, replying to Abdul he did not hear about any voice or Affleck cameo from Blue Beetle’s producers. “I never heard of one because one never existed (just asked the producers),” Gunn wrote, putting to rest more speculation for now.

At one point, Gunn embraced Blue Beetle as the first hero of his DCU. A little later, he seemed to walk back from that to (one would think) let the film stand on its own. It didn’t do a good job of that, despite a few rave reviews and a high score on Rotten Tomatoes.

If there was an Affleck cameo, no one would have seen it or cared. Moreover, he has moved on as Affleck rejected the opportunity to direct The Brave and The Bold. He expressed renewed excitement for playing Batman again after The Flash wrapped, but that comes naught with Gunn’s universe relaunch, which is its own can of worms.

Do you believe Affleck had a voice cameo? More importantly, do you think he is done with DC for good? Sound off in the comments.

