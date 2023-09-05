Razörfist Explains His “Go Broke, Get Woke, Ultimately Croak” Theory At The Expense Of Volition Games And ‘Barbie’

YouTuber Razörfist, who runs The Rageholic channel, recently explained his “Go Broke, Get Woke, Ultimately Croak” theory at the expense of Volition Games, who recently announced they were shutting down after the launch of the disastrous Saints Row reboot, and the recently released Barbie movie.

Volition Games announced they were shuttering in a post to LinkedIn on August 31st. It stated, “The Volition team has proudly created world-class entertainment for fans around the globe for 30 years. We’ve been driven by a passion for our community and always worked to deliver joy, surprise, and delight.”

“This past June, Embracer Group announced a restructuring program to strengthen Embracer and maintain its position as a leader in the video game industry. As part of that program, they evaluated strategic and operational goals and made the difficult decision to close Volition effective immediately,” the company announced.

The post concluded, “To help our team, we are working to provide job assistance and help smooth the transition of our Volition family members. We thank our customers and fans around the world for all the love and support over the years. You will always be in our hearts.”

Reacting to the company’s shuttering by its parent company Embracer Group, Razörfist explained his “Go Broke, Get Woke, Ultimately Croak” theory.

He states, “I submit that the age-old axiom is not ‘get woke, go broke.’ In the immortal words of my boy, Donkey Kong, if you know the words, you can join in too. It’s go broke, get woke, ultimately croak.”

“And if three plus years of far too young actors and actresses dying suddenly has illustrated anything at all to us, it’s that if there’s anything the entertainment industry knows how to do with alacrity it’s croak,” he asserted.

He then turned his attention to Volition as an example, “The corpus du jour this past week: Volition entertainment, an icon in the video game industry. Architects of THQ’s The Punisher, Red Faction, and semi-satirical GTA mimeograph Saints Row. Until recently, one of the more respected and successful scions of the sandbox trend. Only recently reduced to a noxious kaka casserole of coastal pinko politics and pronouns.”

“The Saints Row reboot bombed so hard it was sponsored by Raytheon. But even beneath that billowing mushroom cloud, Volition’s express elevator to insolvency was wondrous to behold. Less than two years after insulting their audience for refusing to buy their Bolshevik bullshit, Volition are officially out of business,” he stated.

After briefly bragging that Volition is another mark that proves his hypothesis, Razörfist pointed to his past comments about Gillette and how he cautioned that the company’s embrace of wokeness and its subsequent stock loss was not actually evidence of the get woke, go broke axiom, but rather a move by Gillette “to make themselves compatible for corpo ESG to score some of that sweet, sweet merger money.”

As for why they would want this, Razörfist shares a clip of BlackRock Chairman and CEO Larry Fink explaining how he was using the company’s resources to change behaviors. Fink states, “Well, behaviors are gonna have to change and and this is one thing we’re asking companies. You have to force behaviors and at BlackRock we are forcing behaviors. 54% of the incoming class are women. We added four more points in terms of diverse employment this year.”

Fink continued, “What we’re doing internally is if you don’t achieve these levels of impact, your compensation could be impacted, okay. And so you have to force behaviors and if you don’t force behaviors whether it’s gender or race or just any way you want to say the composition of your team, you’re going to be impacted. And that’s not just recruiting. It is development as Ken said and ultimately, it’s still going to take time, but I am just as much shocked as Ken is that we have not seen more opportunities and we’re going to have to force change.”

Razörfist then laid out how Volition fits into his theory of “Go Broke, Get Woke, Ultimately Croak” theory, “It should surprise precisely no one that after filing for Chapter 11 in 2016, only to be acquired by gaming’s very own BlackRock, Deep Silver — Step 1. Go broke — Volition and the Saints Row series they’re known for got a botched femmscold facelift —Step 2. Get woke — only to be bailed out by the all-new BlackRock, Embracer, who took one lingering look at their year-over-year financials saw more red flags than Antifa Twitter space and shipped them off to the goddamn glue factory — Step 3. Ultimately croak.”

Moving on to Barbie, Razörfist excoriates those still using “get woke, go broke” because it allows critics to easily dismiss it by pointing to Barbie’s box office success. Razörfist explains this easily corrected when you apply the right family in “Go Broke, Get Woke, Ultimately Croak.”

In Barbie’s case, he explains, “Barbie went woke because parent company WB are beyond broke. While other studios slap superheroes on everything in their portfolios and printed money for the past two decades, Warner, outside of the odd Joker or Batman flick failed to cash in with equivalent successes of their own, sucking hind teat at the comic book buffet until, now, in 2023 when the genre’s rapidly deflating mommy mammaries produce only errant puffs of powdered f***ing milk.”

Razörfist elaborates, “To point a finer point on it, one month after banging out Barbie, WB dropped the world-smashing success that was Blue Beetle. A movie that bombed so biblically the actual Blue Beetle hired an illegal immigrant to fail for him.

He then asserts, “WB ain’t on step three. They’re at step f***ing one. Go broke. It’s clear then that what we’re witnessing then with Babs (Barbie) and blue balls (Blue Beetle) are the first pangs of Step 2. Warner wokeness as they desperately signal their compatibility with ESG ideation in an attempt to score deals or mergers with/or be bought the f**k out by anyone at all whose check will f***ing clear.”

Interestingly, WanerMedia was recently spun out of AT&T and merged with Discovery to form the new entity Warner Bros. Discovery. Obviously, Barbie like Blue Beetle was in the works before newly minted Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav took over the company and began an aggressive strategy to reduce the company’s enormous debt and increase its cash flow.

It’s unclear how this fits into Razörfist’s theory. There are probably a number of ways he might attack it. It could be shown as evidence that the entity that was Warner Bros. Pictures has already croaked as it was morphed into WarnerMedia under AT&T and then rolled into Warner Bros. Discovery. It’s dead, but they’ve just zombified to give it the appearance of life.

Another angle could be as simple as what he states in the above video, this is still the “get woke” stage and the entity could be completely gobbled up in a Disney and 20th Century Fox style merger where it would finally croak.

What do you make of Razörfist’s theory?

