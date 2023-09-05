Sargon Of Akkad Explains Why Gamers Such As HeelvsBabyface Are Rightfully Angry With ‘Starfield’

Sargon Of Akkad Explains Why Gamers Such As HeelvsBabyface Are Rightfully Angry With ‘Starfield’

YouTuber, political commentator, and former political candidate Sargon of Akkad a.k.a Carl Benjamin recently explained why he believes gamers are rejecting Starfield over the inclusion of forced pronoun usage in the game’s character creator.

He initially shared his thoughts in reaction to a clip shared to social media website X where fellow YouTuber Az of HeelvsBabyface ranted during one of his livestreams about Bethesda Game Studios’ inclusion of current day politics into Starfield.

In the video, Az states, “Bethesda, there is nothing I love more than to sit down, comfy chair, turn on my PC, fire up a brand new RPG, lose myself, think ‘Oh my God!’, just think of this world, just think of all the planets I can visit, all the immersive things that I can get involved with, all the fights, all the relationships, all the people I meet, all the places I go. I’m so excited to go there.”

RELATED: Bethesda’s ‘Starfield’ Game Features “Transgender” Character, Promotes The Woke Ideology In Character Creator

He continued, “And do you know? I love nothing more – with all of that laid out in front of me – I love nothing more than to be dragged out at every f***ing conceivable opportunity so you can f***ing current day us.”

Az then mocked, “‘Sorry, did you want to get immersed in our world? Well, then guess what? F***ing pronouns! F***ing gender ambiguity! F***ing current day Californian shit! Because that’s all we f***ing know! Because we’re boring! We’re so f***ing boring!’”

He didn’t stop there, “‘We can’t see past our own f***ing reflection! That’s the level of our narcissism here. – Bethesda, Western game company.

“‘F**k your immersion. F**k you having a good time. F**k you falling into a world and just getting lost. No, no, no. Current f***ing day,’” Az added.

RELATED: Bethesda Head Todd Howard Says Upcoming ‘Starfield’ Has Over 250,000 Lines Of Dialogue, More Than Double The Amount In ‘Fallout 4’

He then directly addressed the company, “F**k off. You’re boring. You’re f***ing dull. You have nothing to say. You are a one hived mind t**twaffle. That’s all you f***ing are.”

“And you wonder why people are getting so f***ing sick and tired? You take everything we love, all our immersions, all our fantasies, all our escapism, and you just can’t help shovel your dogshit f***ing crap ideology into everything, every single, solitary, f***ing thing,” he concluded.

Richard Masucci of YouTube channel ReviewTechUSA reacted to the clip writing on X, “I’m jealous tbh. I want to live in HeelvsBabyface’s world where life is so easy that pronouns in a character creation screen cause me to rage like this.”

RELATED: Todd Howard Says Starfield Lacks Option To Land And Takeoff From Planets Because “That Segue Is Really Just Not That Important To The Player”

In response to Masucci’s post, Sargon of Akkad revealed HeelvsBabyface’s rant was not really about pronouns, but rather an agenda aimed at white men to humiliate them for their skin color.

He began, “It’s not really about the pronouns. Pronouns are just a symptom of the pervasive, corrupting force of ‘social justice’ continuing to humiliate white men for the crime of being white men. Its everywhere in the real world, and now it’s in his escapism, which he paid good money for. Why should he not be angry?”

Sargon of Akkad continued, “The entire philosophy is built on a series of lies and requires us all to commit to its lies or face punishment. We are supposed to clap for men winning women’s sports, approve of diversity hires who put people’s lives at risk, and believe the media when they tell us white men are the most dangerous group in our countries.”

“The agenda is not incidentally aimed against white men. It is openly prejudicial and explicitly targets and demonises them every single day from the most powerful pulpits in our societies. An evil will has infused itself across our civilisation and it demands we recognise it as good,” he shared.

RELATED: Bethesda Boss Todd Howard Says He Wants Elder Scrolls VI “To Fill That Role Of The Ultimate Fantasy-World Simulator”

“Every day in every way we are lied to by people who know we know they are lying, and yet they feign outrage and turn us into pariahs if we speak up and say that they’re lying,” Sargon of Akkad asserted. “Its unbearable and they expect us to pay for the privilege.”

He concluded, “That’s why HeelvsBabyface is angry, and I don’t blame him.”

It’s not really about the pronouns. Pronouns are just a symptom of the pervasive, corrupting force of “social justice” continuing to humiliate white men for the crime of being white men. Its everywhere in the real world, and now it’s in his escapism, which he paid good money for.… https://t.co/7KTQ1gjFvg — Carl Benjamin (@Sargon_of_Akkad) September 3, 2023

Sargon of Akkad is not alone in this assessment. YouTuber Academic Agent posited back in 2020 that actions like the ones Bethesda made for Starfield were part of what former KGB agent Yuri Bezmenov described as a demoralization campaign aimed at western society back in the 1980s.

Bezmenov explained at that this demoralization campaign employed psychological warfare techniques to “change the perception of reality of every American to such an extent that despite an abundance of information no one is able to come to sensible conclusions in the interests of defending themselves, their family, their community, and their country.”

He elaborated, “It’s a great brainwashing process which goes very slow and it’s divided in four basic stages. The first one being demoralization. It takes from 15 to 20 years to demoralize a nation. Why that many years? Because this is the minimum number of years which requires to educate one generation of students in the country of your enemy- exposed to the ideology of the enemy in other words Marxism, Leninism ideology is pumped into the soft heads of at least three generations of American students without being challenged or counterbalanced by the basic values of Americanism. American patriotism.”

RELATED: Bethesda Shares Second Starfield Developer Diary, Boast That NPC Conversations Feel Like “You’re Interacting With Real People”

Academic Agent would take these comments a step further and note this demoralization and psychological warfare were actually focused on creating an original sin for target nations to make them more pliable. However, not only did they create and push this original sin on the various nations, it has now been unified in what he describes as the concept of “whiteness.”

He explains, “If the original sin of the Germans was to be the Holocaust each other country would find its own original sin. In Britain it was the Empire and colonialism. In America it was slavery and racism. … All of these things have coalesced into one unifying concept called whiteness. And for the re-education program finally to be completed, of course, the symbols of these things must be destroyed or else the new mindset cannot take root.”

What do you make of Sargon of Akkad’s assessment about why gamers are upset with Starfield?

NEXT: Hasan Piker Insinuates He Wants To Lobotomize Az From HeelvsBabyface For Criticizing ‘Starfield’s’ Embrace Of “Current Day” Gender Identity Politics