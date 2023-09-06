Angel Studios Reports ‘Sound Of Freedom’ Dominates In Latin America In Its Opening Weekend, Takes #1 Spot In 18 Latin American Countries

Angel Studios reports Sound of Freedom is continuing its success internationally that it had domestically. In its opening weekend at the box office, Sound of Freedom took the top spot in 18 countries across Latin America.

Sound of Freedom is currently the ninth largest grossing film domestically with the film bringing in $181.9 million in North America. The movie recently was released to a number of Latin American countries where it is continuing the trend it set in North America.

In a press release Angel Studios reported Sound of Freedom claimed “the #1 spot in 18 countries in Latin America” and “has already reached its goal of selling 2 million tickets in Latin America to represent the 2 million children trafficked each year.”

Angel Studios’ Chief Distribution Officer Jared Geesey commented, “The domestic box office performance on SOUND OF FREEDOM has been an incredible success story, but some industry experts have argued our film would not be able to translate this success overseas. We’re grateful to our fans for proving them wrong, and making us the number one movie in Latin America. We’re seeing packed theaters, standing ovations, widespread enthusiasm, and strong word-of-mouth from Buenos Aires to Mexico City to Bogota to Caracas, Lima, and beyond.”

He added, “We set a goal of reaching 2 million in advance ticket sales—which took a full week in the US—and reached that goal in just four days in Latin America. This film is fast-becoming a global movement for change.”

In the press release they also revealed the 18 counties where the movie took #1 at the box office. They include: Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Ecuador, Peru, Bolivia, Belize, Paraguay, Chile, Uruguay, Argentina, and Dominican Republic.

Not only were they #1 in these Latin American countries, but they also took the top spot in New Zealand in its opening weekend. The film came in second in both Australia and South Africa and fourth in the United Kingdom.

These results confirm what Producer and actor Eduardo Verástegui told Steve Bannon on the War Room back in July. Verástegui informed Bannon that there was an international appetite for the film and he was getting calls from across the world asking him when the film would be available in their countries.

He said, “I’ve been getting calls from Columbia, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Argentina. Every day my phone is like — it’s hot right now. So many phone calls. ‘When is the movie coming out here? When is the movie?— Asia, Europe. I mean this is a global movement.”

While the film took the top spot at the box in these various countries, it’s unclear what kind of grosses the film saw at this point in time. Angel Studios did not report any box office numbers in their press release.

However, The-Numbers does report the film has grossed $3.9 million in Mexico, $2.1 million in Australia, just shy of a million in the United Kingdom, and just over half a million in New Zealand. The outlet does not have any numbers for any of the other countries where the film has released.

With this international release, the film now has a worldwide gross of $190.1 million and has moved into 27th place at the global box office. It’s likely it will continue to move up when more numbers come in.

It’s likely it will surpass Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, which only grossed $207.5 million worldwide. The Flash might also be within reach. That film only grossed $267.9 million globally.

What do you make of this pronouncement that Sound of Freedom captured the top spot at the box office in 18 Latin American countries? How high do you think the film’s global gross will be?

