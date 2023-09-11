‘The Marvels’ Director Nia DaCosta Concerned Ongoing Hollywood Strikes Could Prevent Star Brie Larson From Promoting The Film

As the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes respectively march on into their third and fifth months, The Marvels director Nia DaCosta is beginning to fret that the ongoing stalemates will prevent the film’s star Brie Larson from doing any press in promotion of the upcoming MCU sequel.

DaCosta expressed her concerns about Larson’s absence while speaking to Abbotsford, British Columbia-based news outlet The Abbotsford News about the effects the labor disputes have had on the industry.

Pointing to The Marvels’ rapidly approaching November 10th release date, DaCosta opined, “I’m hoping I’m not promoting the movie by myself.”

“No one’s there to see me, either,” she then admitted. “They’re going to be like, ‘Where’s Brie Larson?’”

Next pressed for her thoughts on just how the strikes may eventually shake out, DaCosta asserted, “I think we’re now in a new world.”

“Everything that’s happening is an existential search that our industry is doing,” said the Candyman (2021) director. “It won’t be solved in one round of negotiations. But I’m hoping that the studios can end the strike soon and get us all back to work — to work for them.”

Unfortunately for DaCosta, it seems that any press for The Marvels will indeed have to be done without Larson or any of its other leads.

As it stands, none of the striking unions are any closer to reaching an agreement with Hollywood’s various studios than they were when they first took to their individual picket lines.

Further, given the stroke of luck that was Warner Bros.’ delaying Dune: Part Two to March 2024 (a decision made in the hopes of having its cast make press appearances), which in turn relieved IMAX of their exclusivity commitments and allowd The Marvels the opportunity to occupy their specialty screens, it’s unlikely that either Marvel or Disney would seek to tempt fate by pushing the film back for a sixth time.

Yet, while DaCosta believes that the public absence of Larson in marketing The Marvels may end up being a detriment to the film, one could argue that it’s actually the best thing that could happen to its box office prospects.

Last time the Carol Danvers actress took center stage in marketing a Captain Marvel-related film, she single-handedly sink both her and the heroine’s reputations with her dismissive, public regurgitation of all the worst ‘identity politics’ talking points.

In light of this past performance, as well as the rumor that the actress’ own diva-like behavior caused numerous problems behind-the-scenes, Marvel and Disney are likely counting their lucky stars that the strike will prevent her from taking any sort of public forum.

As noted above, The Marvels hits theaters on November 10th.

