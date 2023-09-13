‘Ms. Marvel’ Directors Says Disney Waiting Until After Premiere Of ‘The Marvels’ To Deliver Season Two Renewal Decision

In seemingly keeping with Marvel and Disney’s proposed goal of better curating the studio’s Marvel Cinematic Universe-related output, Ms. Marvel directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah – otherwise known as the directing duo Adil & Bilall – have confirmed that any renewal announcement for Kamala Khan’s solo series will not come until after The Marvels finds its way to public theaters.

The creative partners, who helmed both Ms. Marvel’s premiere episode Generation Why and its first season finale No Normal – as well, as some may remember, Warner Bros. Discovery’s famously shelved Batgirl solo film – spoke to the Disney Plus series’ future during a yet-to-be-aired appearance on The Playlist’s The Discourse podcast.

Asked if they had any idea as to when, if ever, they and the newly-revealed-Mutant hero could potentially return to the House of Mouse’s signature streaming service, El Arbi admitted, “No, we’re waiting for The Marvels, so that will decide what the next step will be.”

“So we’re very much looking forward to that. I can’t wait to see it, man,” he added. “It’s great to see the trailers and to see the whole family back there and Iman Vellani doing great work, so looking forward to that.”

Further pressed by the outlet if they’d ever be interested in actually returning for another stint in the MCU, El Arbi confirmed that not only would they be up for more Ms. Marvel, but also shared their ‘wishlist’ of heroes they’d like to work with.

“Well, you know, if they ask us to come back to Ms. Marvel, we love the universe, we love those characters, and Iman, and all of the other supporting actors there, so it would be an honor to come back and explore some more,” the director asserted. “There is a Moroccan superhero we forgot to name that exists, so we can go there [a possible reference to either of the two mutants Ororo “Storm Munroe” or Haroun ibn Sallah “Jetstream” al-Rashi].

“And, you know, we love Blade,” he continued. “Our buddy [White Boy Rick director] Yann Demange is now doing Blade. If Yann doesn’t want to do the second movie, we’re still there. And Deadpool – we’re always there for Deadpool. If there’s a fourth one, we’re also game, so if they call us, we’re good.”

Admittedly, while Ms. Marvel‘s Season Two prospects are heavily lifted by the fact that it was one of the better received of Marvel’s Phase Four Disney Plus outings, the young superheroine still has to contend with parent company Disney’s aforementioned desire to better curate the quality of its productions as well as reduce their budgets.

Speaking to just how the company would begin to end its ongoing streak of box office disappointments during its February 8th 2023 Q1 earnings call, Disney CEO Bob Iger explained, “we are going to lean more into our franchises, our core franchises, and our brands. I talked about curation in general entertainment. We have to be better at curating the Disney, and the Pixar, and the Marvel, and the Star Wars of it all.”

“And, of course, reduce costs on everything that we make,” he further detailed. “While we are extremely what’s proud on the screen, it’s gotten to a point where it’s extraordinarily expensive. We want all the quality. We want the quality on the screen, but we have to look at what they cost us

“So, we are going to continue to go after [subscriptions], but we’re going to be more judicious about how we do that,” he concluded. “We are going to look carefully at pricing, we’re going to reduce costs both in content and, of course, infrastructure, there’s a lot that we’re getting at that there.”

Barring any further delays, The Marvels is on course to crash into both standard and – thanks to a lucky-break in the form Dune: Part Two‘s delay – IMAX screens on November 10th.

