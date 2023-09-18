The producer for the upcoming Harry Potter TV series on Max recently promised it will explore “the books more deeply.”

A new Harry Potter TV series was announced back in April with Warner Bros. Discovery stating in a press release, “The series will be a faithful adaptation of the beloved Harry Potter book series by author and executive producer, J.K. Rowling.”

They added, “The stories from each of Rowling’s Harry Potter books will become a decade-long series produced with the same epic craft, love and care this global franchise is known for.”

Your Hogwarts letter is here. Max has ordered the first ever #HarryPotter scripted television series, a faithful adaptation of the iconic books. #StreamOnMax pic.twitter.com/3CgEHLYhch — Max (@StreamOnMax) April 12, 2023

The press release also noted the show “will feature a new cast to lead a new generation of fandom, full of the fantastic detail, much loved characters and dramatic locations that Harry Potter fans have loved for over twenty-five years.”

Finally, it revealed that it appears each book will be adapted into a single season. The press release said, “Each season will be authentic to the original books and bring Harry Potter and these incredible adventures to new audiences around the world.”

Rowling commented on the new adaptation saying, “Max’s commitment to preserving the integrity of my books is important to me, and I’m looking forward to being part of this new adaptation which will allow for a degree of depth and detail only afforded by a long form television series.”

CEO and Chairman of HBO and Max Casey Bloys also said, “We are delighted to give audiences the opportunity to discover Hogwarts in a whole new way.”

He added, “Harry Potter is a cultural phenomenon and it is clear there is such an enduring love and thirst for the Wizarding World. In partnership with Warner Bros. Television and J.K. Rowling, this new Max Original series will dive deep into each of the iconic books that fans have continued to enjoy for all of these years.”

Producer David Heyman doubled down on this rhetoric telling Total Film, “[On Harry Potter] it’s early days. We haven’t even hired a writer to begin writing. It’s a bit early.”

However, he then promised, “But hopefully [it will be] something that’s very special, and gives us an opportunity to see the books, and to enjoy a series which explores the books more deeply.”

Despite this rhetoric and these promises a rumor from scooper and reporter Jeff Sneider claims that Warner Bros. Discovery will be making “a concerted effort to cast more people of color.”

Before he got to this rumor, Sneider explained that Warner Bros. Discovery originally attempted to make an adaptation of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, a stage play that follows Harry Potter as he is now the Head of the Department of Magical Law Enforcement and his son Albus Severus Potter, who is about to attend his first year at Hogwarts.

Sneider stated, “I had heard there had been talk of a Cursed Child movie with the original cast. But there were problems. They didn’t want to work with J.K. Rowling for obvious reasons. And that it was particularly hard to get Emma [Watson] and Dan [Radcliffe] back. Particularly, Emma. Emma is the toughest one to get back into this, particularly with everything that J.K. Rowling has said and stands for.”

He continued, “I’d heard was that they tried to buy J.K. Rowling out. She requested an insane amount. So they just figured, alright, well if we want to go forward with these characters, which we do, then we’re stuck with her. So it’s gonna be her. She’s not going anywhere all due respect to Emma Watson or whatever, and then we’ll reboot it because that is what J.K. Rowling is willing to agree to.”

Sneider went on to reveal that there were pitches to set the series in America or Paris, but Rowling shut both of them down because Harry Potter is a British property and she wants it to stay true to its roots.

He then revealed, “What I’ve heard about this series is that they will make a concerted effort to cast more people of color in the show particularly with regards to the role of Hermoine. It very well may be an actress of color and you could also expect some veteran Potter writers to be involved with this show in some capacity.”

Hermione Granger was race replaced in the stage play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child with actress Noma Dumezweni playing the character.

Rowling responded to backlash about the race replacement telling The Guardian, “With my experience of social media, I thought that idiots were going to idiot. But what can you say? That’s the way the world is. Noma was chosen because she was the best actress for the job. When John told me he’d cast her, I said, ‘Oh, that’s fabulous’ because I’d seen her in a workshop and she was fabulous.”

It wouldn’t be a surprise if Max did indeed make changes to the characters despite promising it will be a faithful adaptation and that it will explore the books more deeply.

