Director Nia DaCosta Implies She’s Done With Marvel Studios Productions After ‘The Marvels’

The Marvels director Nia DaCosta seemingly indicated she will not return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe following the release of the upcoming film.

In a new interview with Vanity Fair, DaCosta complained throughout the interview about how stressful and demanding the production was for the film.

Vanity’s Fair Rebecca Ford reported, “She loved production, she says, but admits there were days when she texted Destin Daniel Cretton, who directed Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, things like ‘I’m overwhelmed’ and ‘I’m so stressed.’”

For good measure, DaCosta added, “Sometimes you’d be in a scene and you’d be like, ‘What the hell does any of this shit mean?’ Or an actor’s looking at some crazy thing happening in space, and they’re [actually] looking at a blue X. There were obviously hard days, and days where you’re like, ‘This just isn’t working.’”

Ford also relayed, “Postproduction proved to be most challenging. The Marvels shares a bloodline with Captain Marvel and the Ms. Marvel TV show as well as future films.”

After complaining about the rigors of the film’s production, DaCosta then appeared to reveal she was moving on from Marvel.

She informed the outlet, “It was really great to play in this world, and to be a part of building this big world, but it made me just want to build my own world more.”

Ironically, Kevin Feige claimed DaCosta was pitching him other movies on the set of The Marvels, “She works nonstop and is a fountain of ideas. She would spend time in between setups pitching me other movies and other ideas and other stories, because that’s the way her mind works.”

Vanity Fair also claims that DaCosta had already moved on from The Marvels by the time of the interview and had been working on her adaptation of Hedda Gabler starring Tessa Thompson. However, that production was shut down due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

She’s also expected to make an adaptation of Ta-Nehisi Coates’ novel The Water Dancer. However, Ford reports, “She insists that her plan after Hedda is to take a break, having worked constantly for eight years.”

The Marvels‘ official description states, “In Marvel Studios’ The Marvels, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe.”

“When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol’s estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as ‘The Marvels,'” it concludes.

The film arrives in theaters on November 10th.

What do you make of DaCosta implying she’s done with Marvel Studios after The Marvels?

