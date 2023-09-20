New Star Wars Rumor Explains How The Force Will Be Changed Through The Witches Of Dathomir That Were Introduced In ‘Ahsoka’

A new rumor claims to reveal how the Force will be changed in both Ahsoka and the upcoming The Acolyte series.

This latest rumor comes from YouTuber Overlord DVD, but follows in the wake of a previous one from scooper Making Star Wars. Jason Ward at Making Star Wars previously reported back in December 2022 that the Ahsoka series would explore a New Space or The New Beyond. This piece of the rumor was confirmed in an earlier episode of Ahsoka when it was revealed that Grand Admiral Thrawn was located in a separate galaxy and that in order to travel there Morgan Elsbeth needed to create the Eye of Scion.

In the show’s fourth episode she indeed makes the hyperspace jump to this new beyond. Ahsoka would follow in the fifth episode with Elsbeth arriving in the new galaxy in the recently released sixth episode.

Not only did Ward claim they would travel to this new galaxy or region, but he went on to reveal, “This region views and uses the Force differently than how our existing Star Wars stories have in the past.”

He added, “It was also implied that magic users in the Star Wars universe we have seen before, originate from this very place, and we have seen outcasts from there in past Star Wars tales. Both Ivanna Sakhno and Diana Lee Inosanto in Ahsoka have connections to this locale in Skeleton Crew.”

Furthermore, Ward claimed that this new area which will be the setting for the upcoming Skeleton Crew series also has its own rules separate from the main Star Wars galaxy.

He claimed, “When the children in Skeleton Crew end up ‘lost in space,’ we the audience will be as lost as they are. Most of our previous Star Wars knowledge of the universe will be irrelevant as this is a new universe in the same timeline, reality, and continuity.”

Now Overlord DVD shared what his sources have informed him about how the Force will be changed in The Acolyte and Ahsoka.

He stated, “Allegedly The Acolyte Season 1 was basically going to kill the Force as we know it. Therefore killing the George Lucas version of Star Wars.

“The Acolyte Season 2 was supposed to be a rebirth of the Force and be more magic based and very female. The only time men would wield this new Force is if they were baddies. I’m simplifying The Acolyte, but that’s basics,” he elaborated.

Overlord DVD then explained how Dave Filoni and Ahsoka fits into the picture, “As for Dave Filoni and his role, as we told you previously we were told that Dave made a deal with [Kathleen Kennedy] that he would do her bidding if she let Ahsoka come back. [Kennedy] saw a way to use that to get what she wanted, and allegedly Dave cooked up the whole thing.”

He continued, “Using the [Veil of the Force] to go back in time to fix Star Wars was a smokescreen to make fans watch Ahsoka while using the show itself as the replacement of The Acolyte.”

Overlord DVD then went into specifics, “Here’s how Ahsoka will do what The Acolyte couldn’t. Morgan Elsbeth is supposed to be the last of a dead group called the Witches of Dathomir. Morgan is told the Dark Jedi/Sith that are helping her that Thrawn calls to her. He’s trapped in another universe, but this is a bait and switch. Thrawn is there, but so is the rest of the Witches of Dathomir.”

“Opening this universe will not only release Thrawn but the Witches as well. Allegedly, this will be the cliffhanger that Ahsoka will end on. You see, the plan is for the fans to demand to see what’s happening next, but let’s just say this series is so far not setting the world on fire,” he asserted.

Next, he detailed, “Season 2 will see the Witches basically cast a spell that kills the Force because not only the Jedi, but the Sith are the only people that can defeat the Witches. And casting the spell makes the Witches even stronger than before and only females would wield this magic. Therefore remaking the Star Wars Universe, the Force is female, and in [Kathleen Kennedy’s] image.”

“So if everything we’ve been told is correct the Ahsoka show itself is one of it not the biggest bait and switches ever and possibly the biggest ‘f**k you, I win’ to the fans,” he concluded.

There does appear to be quite a bit of validity to this rumor. Overlord DVD’s video was published on September 18th before the sixth episode of Ahsoka premiered on Disney+ which did indeed confirm the Witches of Dathomir, at least three of them, had survived in the other galaxy. They had also been calling out to Elsbeth through their witchcraft in order to instruct her to help them and Thrawn return to the main Star Wars galaxy.

It was also revealed that Thrawn does indeed see Baylan Skoll and his apprentice Shin Hati as potential threats given Skoll’s connection to the Jedi Order. Furthermore, the Witches of Dathomir were utterly decimated by Darth Sidious in The Clone Wars thus they have good reason to want to eliminate any Dark Jedi or Sith as well.

The one thing that does throw a wrench into all of this is that the Force is clearly returned by the Sequel Trilogy so the Witches’ spell is clearly undone somehow. It’s likely that would be shown in the recently announced Mandalorian universe film that Dave Filoni is expected to direct.

However, it’s possible that the Witches’ spell might be undone, but it is only a temporary setback and Thrawn and the Witches have simply retreated with Sidious returning to the table in The Force Awakens with the First Order in Disney’s Star Wars canon. Or Sidious sniffs out the plan and brings them to heel again.

What do you make of this rumor?

