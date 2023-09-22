Leslie Jones Continues To Lash Out At ‘Ghostbusters’ Critics Describes Them As “Sad Keyboard Warriors Living In Their Mothers’ Basements”

Ghostbusters: Answer The Call actress Leslie Jones continued to lash out at critics of the film describing them as “sad keyboard warriors living in their mothers’ basements” as well as attacking them as racists and misogynists.

In an excerpt from her upcoming memoir Leslie F*cking Jones: A Memoir published by Rolling Stone Jones blasted critics of the Ghostbusters film writing, “Sad keyboard warriors living in their mothers’ basements hated the fact that this hallowed work of perfect art now featured—gasp! horror! — women in the lead roles. Worst of all, of course, was that one of the lead characters was a Black woman. For some men this was the final straw.”

She continued, “It wasn’t just racism and misogyny, either. A lot of it had to do with the fact that I was playing an MTA worker, as though that was something I should be ashamed of.”

Jones did indeed receive a number of racist tweets. One example of a tweet she received from TheRealGBFight reads, “How dare you destroy our cultural heritage like this, you f***ing homophobic gorilla-n*****r-c**t?

Another wrote, “Leslie Jones DIE YOU F***ING COMMUNIST MONKEY.”

These comments are wrong and they should be condemned. They violate God’s second commandment He gave to us, “You shall love your neighbor as yourself.”

However, Jones has also made similar comments and they are wrong as well for the same reason. She previously compared “white folks” to a hippopotamus.

She also made a call for violence during a “stand-up comedy routine” back in 2017 saying, “If I see another 45-year-old white woman from Williamsburg saying ‘black lives matter,’ I’m going to punch you in the mouth. Stop doing that.”

In 2022 she posted to Twitter, “White people! Do you think you aren’t racist? Congrats! You’re the Best White Person™.”

In the video she added, “Hey white people, it’s me Leslie Jones, America’s motherf***ing sweetheart, here to you illuminate something for all y’all. Racism is a spectrum and it can go from Racism! to (racism) with many shades and flavors in between.” As she says this a skin tone chart is shown below her depicting different shades of white people with the implication that all white people are racist.

She continued, “But what degree of racist are you? We have the extreme racist: skinheads, KKK, most of all of Boston. Boom! Right here. Now, right in the middle. Are you the person who says, ‘I have a black friend? Do you consider me that black friend? Lynyrd Skynyrd fans. “Freebird” is that by Lynyrd Skynyrd? I love “Freebird” I didn’t know they was racist until later on in my life.”

Next, she said, “The ladies who think Meghan McCain got bullied on The View. That b***h didn’t get bullied. She ain’t get bullied. Do you secretly wish Bring It On ended in a tie? So you’re saying the b****es from Compton really, really was going to tie with you, b***h? No! This is where you are.” The bar depicts it as racism light.

Finally, the bar moves to “unconscious bias” with Jones stating, “And at the very end of the spectrum we have the unconscious bias, a catchall for the rest of y’all. Did you assume Uncle Ben and Aunt Jemima were a couple? You racist and dumb as hell. Do you think all nipples are pink? Even while you looking at my black ass face? That’s racism sneaking in without you knowing it. Tricky little b***h. If you didn’t see yourself on the spectrum, that’s the category you in. Giving yourself the ‘Best White Person Award.’ Congratu-f***ing-lations.”

Obviously, all of this is wrong too. And it’s not comedy whatsoever despite some individuals who will try and use that defense.

In fact, as noted above Jones is not just labeling people racists who made racist comments, but others who simply did not like the film. The excerpt from Rolling Stone begins with her citing an anonymous journalist expressing his opinion about the film.

Jones writes, “‘I DON’T LIKE this movie,’ the journalist said, ‘and you’ve got five minutes to prove to me that it is worth watching.’”

By the end of the excerpt she revealed she wanted to physically attack him. She wrote, “‘Y’all didn’t let me at him? I deserve that. You didn’t let me get in a room with him and A Bronx Tale his ass? I would have locked the door and said, ‘Now, youse can’t leave, muthafucka.’”

While Jones definitely received disgusting, nasty comments, she has done just the same. Jones is clearly not the victim she is trying to portray herself as. She’s just as guilty as those she accuses.

As Christ said, “How can you say to your brother, ‘Let me remove that splinter from your eye,’ while the wooden beam is in your eye? You hypocrite, remove the wooden beam from your eye first; then you will see clearly to remove the splinter from your brother’s eye.”

What do you make of Jones’ last outburst against critics of Ghostbusters?

