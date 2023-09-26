New Live-Action ‘Snow White’ Dolls Leak, Look Nothing Like Rachel Zegler And Gal Gadot

A number of leaked images for Mattel’s upcoming live-action dolls for The Walt Disney Company’s Snow White have leaked on to social media and they look nothing like the actresses portraying the characters.

A number of images were uploaded to the Instagram page snowwhitelanes showing what Snow White and the Evil Queen will look like.

Here’s another look at Snow White:

Here’s a first look at the Evil Queen:

And here’s another look:

The images are reportedly legitimate as Pirates and Princesses’ Kambrea Pratt reports that Mattel’s legal department contacted them and asked them to remove the images from their servers.

She wrote, “These images were apparently legitimate, as we were contacted by Mattel’s legal department to remove them from our servers.”

Of note the images look nothing like Rachel Zegler or Gal Gadot. In fact, both dolls look like traditional collectibles that one can purchase now.

As an example, The Walt Disney Company has an official Snow White classic doll for sale on Amazon that looks extremely similar to the above photos. The only major difference appears to be the design of the dress and the cape.

One thing the images do appear to confirm is that the live-action film will apparently still see the Evil Queen attempt to poison Snow White with an apple.

You can see Snow White holding the apple in a number of the images as well as the Evil Queen holding a clearly poisoned apple in one her hands.

What do you make of these Snow White toy images that look nothing like Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot?

