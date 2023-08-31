Rachel Zegler’s ‘Snow White’ Rumored To Be “An Independent, Liberal Socialist” That “Leads A Revolution Against The Evil Queen”

A new rumor claims that the upcoming live-action Snow White starring Rachel Zegler will see the character depicted as a liberal socialist who leads a revolt against Gal Gadot’s Evil Queen.

This latest rumor comes from scooper MyTimeToShineHello on X.

The scooper claims, “The people that save Snow White in this version are called the Bandits. Jonathan, the male love interest who ISN’T a prince is also a Bandit. The Bandits are like Robin Hood, they steal from the Queen to feed the poor.”

“Snow White herself is an independent, liberal socialist in this version and with The Bandits leads a revolution against the Evil Queen,” he added.

The scooper previously detailed the dwarfs were being reimagined as bandits and the prince was no more in a post to X in the middle of July.

It was revealed the dwarfs were not going to be in the film back in January 2022 when a Disney spokesman reacted to comments from actor Peter Dinklage criticizing the dwarfs’ portrayal in the original 1937 animated classic.

The Disney spokesman told The Hollywood Reporter, “To avoid reinforcing stereotypes from the original animated film, we are taking a different approach with these seven characters and have been consulting with members of the dwarfism community.”

“We look forward to sharing more as the film heads into production after a lengthy development period,” the spokesman added.

The Hollywood Reporter also noted, “The film has been in development for three years; the studio has been reimagining the dwarf characters since the earliest stages.”

Since that report, a number of set photos have surfaced making it abundantly clear that the seven dwarfs no longer exist.

Both Zegler and Gadot made it very clear Snow White would not be rescued by a prince in the film when they were promoting the movie at D23 Expo last year. Speaking to Variety, Zegler was asked to elaborate on why she described the film as having a modern edge.

She answered, “I just mean it’s no longer 1937, and we absolutely wrote a Snow White–”

Gadot then interjected, “She’s not gonna be saved by the prince.”

Zegler continued, “She’s not gonna be saved by the prince and she’s not going to be dreaming about true love. She’s dreaming about becoming the leader she knows she can be. The leader that her late father told her that she could be if she was fearless, fair, brave, and true.”

“And so it’s just a really incredible story for, I think, young people everywhere to see themselves in,” Zegler concluded.

Zegler would also tell Extra TV, “The original cartoon came out in 1937 and very evidently so. There’s a big focus on her love story with a guy who literally stalks her. Weird. Weird.”

“So we didn’t do that this time,” Zegler admitted.

When asked if the prince would be in the film, she answered, “We have a different approach to what I’m sure a lot of people will assume is a love story just because like we cast a guy in the movie, Andrew Burnap, great dude.”

She continued, “It’s one of those things that I think everyone’s going to have their assumptions about what it’s actually going to be, but it’s really not about the love story at all, which is really, really wonderful. And whether or not she finds love along the way is anybody’s guess until 2024. All of Andrew’s scenes could get. Who knows? It’s Hollywood, baby!”

Zegler then revealed what the film is really about, “It’s an inner journey that she goes on to find her true self. And she meets a lot of people along the way that make the journey really incredible.”

YouTuber Yellowflash reacted to the rumor saying, “It’s not farfetched when it comes to this company. So I kind of believe it.”

He later reiterated, “Everything that we’ve about this movie, I don’t find this farfetched.”

What do you make of this new rumor that Snow White is an “independent, social liberal?”

