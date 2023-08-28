Rachel Zegler Wears Sweatshirt Reading “No Tears Left To Cry” In Seeming Response To ‘Snow White’ Criticism

Rachel Zegler Wears Sweatshirt Reading “No Tears Left To Cry” In Seeming Response To ‘Snow White’ Criticism

Actress Rachel Zegler was recently photographed in New York wearing a sweatshirt with the message “No Tears Left To Cry” emblazoned across it in a seeming response to criticism she’s faced over her comments about Snow White.

X user John Ford shared the images to the social media platform, where he speculated, “She cant make any statements due to #SAGAFTRA strike, however she wanted to send a message for all the backlash over her #snowwhite comments….Her shirt says ‘No tears left to Cry.'”

The statement on the sweatshirt comes after the actress previously shared a number of Lady Gaga videos to X seemingly blaming men for criticizing her comments.

In the first video, Gaga walks into a bathroom and screams, “F***! God! F***ing men!”

In the second, Lady Gaga states, “I just feel like my threshold for, like, bullshit with men is- it’s just- I don’t have one anymore.”

You can see in the screenshot below that Zegler shared both of these tweets to her timeline.

Zegler has been routinely criticized on social media, YouTube, and here at Bounding Into Comics for her comments about the upcoming Snow White film.

Specifically, she’s been criticized for describing the original Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs animated film as dated, disparaging the Prince as a stalker, and taking issue with the film’s love story. Not only that, but she’s revealed the upcoming live-action film is changing the definition of fair, appears to remove the entire moral lesson on vanity, and will instead be some kind of story about Snow White’s inner struggle and her desire to be a good leader.

She revealed to Extra TV her thoughts about the Prince, “The original cartoon came out in 1937 and very evidently so. There’s a big focus on her love story with a guy who literally stalks her. Weird. Weird. So we didn’t do that this time.”

When asked if the prince would even be in the film, Zegler answered, “We have a different approach to what I’m sure a lot of people will assume is a love story just because like we cast a guy in the movie, Andrew Burnap, great dude.”

She continued, “It’s one of those things that I think everyone’s going to have their assumptions about what it’s actually going to be, but it’s really not about the love story at all, which is really, really wonderful. And whether or not she finds love along the way is anybody’s guess until 2024. All of Andrew’s scenes could get. Who knows? It’s Hollywood, baby!”

Zegler then revealed what the film is really about, “It’s an inner journey that she goes on to find her true self. And she meets a lot of people along the way that make the journey really incredible.”

She made similar comments to Variety when asked why she described the movie as having a “modern edge.” She said, “I just mean it’s no longer 1937, and we absolutely wrote a Snow White–”

Gal Gadot, who plays the Evil Queen in the upcoming live-action adaptation, interjected, “–She’s not gonna be saved by the prince.”

Zegler then affirmed, “She’s not gonna be saved by the prince and she’s not going to be dreaming about true love.”

Zegler elaborated, “She’s dreaming about becoming the leader she knows she can be. The leader that her late father told her that she could be if she was fearless, brave, and true.”

“And so it’s just a really incredible story for, I think, young people everywhere to see themselves in,” she concluded.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Zegler also revealed that the film is also changing the definition of “fair” for the film. The original animated film made it clear the term referred to beauty and was providing a lesson vanity.

This will no longer be the definition for Zegler’s live-action movie.

She explained, “The reality is that the cartoon was made 85 years ago and therefore it’s extremely dated when it comes to the ideas of women being in roles of power and what a woman is fit for in the world. And so when we came to reimagining the actual role of Snow White it became about the fairest of them all meaning who is the most just. And who can become a fantastic leader.”

Zegler continued, “And the reality is, you know, Snow White has to learn a lot of lessons about coming into her own power before she can come into power over a kingdom.”

Gadot added, “Also the fact that she’s not going to be saved by The Prince and she’s the proactive one and she’s the one who set the terms is what makes it so relevant to where we are today.”

Not only has Zegler been criticized for her comments about Snow White and the upcoming film, but she’s also been criticized for her tone deafness surrounding the SAG-AFTRA strike and her demands for residuals.

In what appears to be an Instagram Story post from July, she said, “I have residual checks that would shock you. And I’ve only made two movies.”

The two movies she participated in were box office failures. Shazam! Fury of the Gods only grossed $132.1 million globally in its theatrical run despite having a $125 million production budget. The film likely lost Warner Bros. Pictures around $108.2 million.

Her other film was West Side Story. The movie grossed $74.8 million globally. It had a reported production budget of $100 million. That means the film likely lost around $105.1 million for The Walt Disney Company.

Nevertheless, she also told Entertainment Tonight on the picket line, “If I’m going to stand there 18 hours in a dress of an iconic Disney princess, I deserve to be paid for every hour that it is streamed online.”

– Rachel Zegler on the Sag strike I stand with the Wga and Saf aftra and believe that actors and writers should be paid fairly! pic.twitter.com/rUP24iAtAn — Snow White News (@SnowWhiteNews) August 3, 2023

What she forgets to mention is that the studios do indeed pay her to stand in the dress for 18 hours and supposedly act and listen to the instructions of the director and others on set. Residuals were an added bonus that actors managed to negotiate with studios to get paid for their work when it was syndicated to television.

While it’s not unheard of for them to negotiate residuals, the way Zegler delivers her demand has turned many people as she comes away looking like an angry toddler not getting her way.

What do you make of Zegler’s sweatshirt and her new alleged response to critics?

