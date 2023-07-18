‘Snow White’: New Rumor Claims Disney’s Live-Action Film Replaced The Dwarfs With Bandits

‘Snow White’: New Rumor Claims Disney’s Live-Action Film Replaced The Dwarfs With Bandits

A new rumor for The Walt Disney Company’s live-action Snow White film, written by Barbie director and writer Greta Gerwig, claims the company has completely replaced the dwarfs with bandits.

This new rumor comes from Twitter scooper MyTimeToShineH. He shared on the social media site, “The people that save Snow White in this version are called the Bandits.”

Not only did he reveal that the Dwarfs no longer exist, but the scooper also notes that the film will seemingly no longer feature a prince. The scooper added, “Jonathan, the male love interest who ISN’T a prince is also a Bandit. The Bandits are like Robin Hood, they steal from the Queen to feed the poor.”

RELATED: Disney Instantly Caves To Woke Criticism Of Live Action Snow White Film From Peter Dinklage

Back in January 2022, following remarks from actor Peter Dinklage criticizing adapting Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, a Walt Disney spokesman informed The Hollywood Reporter that the company was taking a different approach to the dwarfs.

The spokesman said, “To avoid reinforcing stereotypes from the original animated film, we are taking a different approach with these seven characters and have been consulting with members of the dwarfism community.”

“We look forward to sharing more as the film heads into production after a lengthy development period,” the spokesman added.

The Hollywood Reporter also noted, “The film has been in development for three years; the studio has been reimagining the dwarf characters since the earliest stages.”

As for the film seemingly removing The Prince, actress Rachel Zegler, who plays Snow White, told Buzzfeed in December 2021 that the character’s story would be changed specifically her story involving The Prince.

Zegler said, “There’s not much I can say about it besides the fact that Snow White has constantly been criticized — even though she’s the original Disney princess and we love her so much — but criticized for existing solely for a prince, existing solely to be rescued.”

“And I think that our director, Marc Webb, and everyone who’s working on this film has really taken her narrative and turned it into something that’s a lot stronger,” she continued. “And I’m very, very excited to be able to bring that to life.”

RELATED: The Walt Disney Company Admits ‘Snow White’ Photos Are Real After Initially Claiming They Were “Fake And Not From Our Production”

While promoting the film at the D23 Expo, Zegler explained why she described the movie as having a “modern edge” to Variety, ” just mean it’s no longer 1937, and we absolutely wrote a Snow White–”

Gal Gadot, who plays the Evil Queen, then interjected, “She’s not gonna be saved by the prince.”

Zegler continued, “She’s not gonna be saved by the prince and she’s not going to be dreaming about true love. She’s dreaming about becoming the leader she knows she can be. The leader that her late father told her that she could be if she was fearless, fair, brave, and true.”

“And so it’s just a really incredible story for, I think, young people everywhere to see themselves in,” Zegler concluded.

RELATED: Rachel Zegler Hints At Radical-Left Feminism In Disney’s Upcoming Snow White Live-Action Film

Regardless of whether this rumor about the Dwarfs being Bandits and the Prince being turned into a bandit is true, this film looks to be more of the same sludge that The Walt Disney Company has been churning out for nearly a decade.

Moviegoers have seemingly finally caught on that it is indeed sludge that the company is producing and are now staying away in much greater numbers, so much so that many of The Walt Disney Company’s films are now losing money.

What do you make of this rumor regarding the Dwarfs being turned into Bandits?

NEXT: New Snow White Actress Rachel Zegler Called Hawkeye Actor Jeremy Renner “Racist Sexist Transphobic Garbage Monster”