Online Anime And Manga Store Right Stuf To Officially Move To Crunchyroll In October

A little over a year after acquiring online anime and manga store Right Stuf, the store will officially move to Crunchyroll beginning on October 10th.

Crunchyroll acquired Right Stuf last August announcing in a blog post, “We’re delighted to announce that Right Stuf, one of the world’s leading online anime superstores, has officially joined the Crunchyroll family.”

They added, “Expanding Crunchyroll’s eCommerce offerings, the acquisition aims to serve anime fans and collectors an even wider array of merchandise for online purchase including manga, home video, figures, games, music and everything in between.”

At the time, Right Stuf’s CEO Shawne Kleckner said, “For 35 years, Right Stuf’s mission has been to connect anime fans with the products they love. Joining forces with Crunchyroll allows us to accelerate and scale this effort more than ever before. There has never been a more exciting time to be an anime fan than today!”

Kleckner joined Crunchyroll as part of the company’s Emerging Business unit helmed by Terry Li.

With Crunchyroll’s acquisition Right Stuf stopped selling erotica products and put a pause on new Got Anime? memberships.

Earlier this month, Crunchyroll announced that the Right Stuf website would officially move to Crunchyroll in October. They posted in a blog post, “Crunchyroll is officially expanding its online store with the addition of products and inventory from Right Stuf.”

They added, “The Right Stuf store will redirect to Crunchyroll starting October 10. With all products to be available for purchase on the Crunchyroll Store, the collection will boast over 30,000 items, from home video and figures to manga and apparel.”

Crunchyroll’s Emerging Business EVP stated, “The expansion of the Crunchyroll Store underscores our commitment to providing fans with the ultimate destination for anime-inspired merchandise and collectibles.”

Li added, “Commerce is an important element of the anime lifestyle that allows fans to proudly display their passion, and we look forward to growing the global love of anime by continuing to expand our eCommerce capabilities.”

To ease buyers into the transition Right Stuf announced a 15% off storewide discount using promo code “ThankYou” that is valid through October 9th.

They posted on X, “Thank you for making Right Stuf anime-zing! To show our appreciation, we’re throwing a sitewide celebration through October 9th! Take an extra 15% off every in-stock item when you enter promo code ‘ThankYou’ at checkout.”

