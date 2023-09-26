Western Fans Claim Hatsune Miku Is Transgender After She Receives Pink-And-Blue Outfit In Official Pokémon Crossover Art

In an almost beat-for-beat cover of last year’s discourse regarding Pokémon Scarlet & Violet’s Electric-type Gym Leader Iono, Western activists are attempting to claim that the pastel pink-and-blue color scheme of a newly unveiled, Fairy-themed outfit for the popular virtual pop star Hatsune Miku is confirmation that she is now a transgender woman.

The design in question was produced as part Project VOLTAGE, a currently ongoing art collaboration between Nintendo and the Yamaha-owned Vocaloid – a term used to refer to any of the various ‘anthropomorphized’ versions of the company’s numerous voice synthetizer softwares.

Consisting of two parts, the first half of the Project runs from September 4th to the 28th and will see six different illustrators – original Hatsune Miku character designer KEI, fan artist kannu, Pokémon Trading Card Game staff artists kantaro and Megumi Mizutani, and Pokémon Sun and Moon character designer take – work together to produce eighteen individual pieces depicting Miku as a trainer specializing in each different Pokémon ‘type’, such as ‘Fire’, ‘Psychic’, and ‘Normal’.

On September 29th, the collaboration continues with Pokémon feat. Hatsune Miku, wherein eighteen different Vocaloid producers will each take to their personal YouTube channels to release new songs (and accompanyimg music videos) which sample various sounds from the Pokémon games.

It was as part of this collaboration that on September 19th, the official Hatsune Miku: Project VOLTAGE Twitter account would unveil the Vocaloid icon’s eleventh, Fairy-type Pokémon-themed appearance.

Conceived by Megumi Mizutani, this variant outfit depicts Miku as a pastel-pink-and-blue-colored gyaru girl with a Pokémon, a Jigglypuff named Pudding, by her side.

Though clearly inspired by the similar appearances of such notable Pokémon as Jigglypuff and Wigglytuff (their pre-evolution, Iglybuff, sports no blue coloring), the Galarian form of Rapidash, Hatterine, and most notably Sylveon, and despite the fact that neither Nintendo, The Pokémon Company, or Yamaha made any mention of it, that Miku’s Fairy-type appearance shared the same color palette as the Transgender Pride flag was enough for activists to declare that the Vocaloid was now an all-but-outright-confirmed transgender character.

“HOLY SH!T MIKU TRANSFEM CANON,” exclaimed @flightlessm1lfs.

Likewise, @paintmakesjokes proclaimed, “WAIT I JAUT REALIZED SHES TRANS COLOURS MIKU TRANSFEM CANON.”

“this miku is transgender not ONLY for her color palette but she is so very eepy and trans people are very very eepy,” @meursoul stated.

@CurlySquared asserted, “Hatsune Miku’s unusually pale skin makes this a trans flag palette.”

“What if Hatsune Miku was a Trans Pride Flag?” tweeted @Ethannu_twt.

“I love her she’s so gender,” they added.

“I’m glad that we have just accepted that the color pallete for fairy type is just the trans flag,” @LilyFaewood acknowledged. “Trans Miku.”

