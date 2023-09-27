Angel Studios recently announced their home entertainment release dates for director Alejandro Monteverde’s Sound of Freedom film starring Jim Caviezel.

In a press release, Angel Studios revealed that Sound of Freedom will arrive on the various Angel Studios applications on October 13th.

Next, it will arrive on digital on November 3rd. For those interested a physical copy DVDs and Blu-rays will arrive on November 14th and will be available to purchase via Angel Studios’ digital storefront as well as retailers such as Walmart and Amazon.

Finally, the movie will be available for digital rental on December 15th.

Angel Studios’ Chief Distribution Officer Jared Geesey stated, “The Angel Guild selected and made SOUND OF FREEDOM so successful theatrically. They decide what projects are green-lit and are presented to audiences.”

He added, “We are honored to give them exclusive early access to this film prior to its wider release through the world’s leading digital platforms and retailers.”

Sound of Freedom was one of the breakout hits of the summer bringing in an enormous $183.2 million at the domestic box office and another $27.5 million at the international box office for a global gross of $210.8 million.

The movie is currently the 9th highest grossing film of 2023 in North America beating out legacy franchises such as Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, Creed III, Fast X, and Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.

The film is currently the 25th highest grossing film worldwide in 2023.

Sound of Freedom follows the story of federal agent Tim Ballard played by Jim Caviezel who “after rescuing a boy from ruthless child traffickers, he learns the boy’s sister is still captive and decides to embark on a dangerous mission to save her. With time running out, he quits his job and journeys deep into the Colombian jungle, putting his life on the line to free her from a fate worse than death.”

Do you plan to pick up Sound of Freedom on Blu-ray or DVD or grab the digital release?

