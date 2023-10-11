Despite Gal Gadot Claiming She’s Returning As Wonder Woman, Another Report Claims She’s Out

Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot will reportedly not return to the role of Wonder Woman in James Gunn and Peter Safran’s upcoming DC Universe vision.

Variety’s Tatiana Siegel claims in a new report discussing drama surrounding Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom that none of the Justice League actors will be reprising their roles in the new DC Universe. That includes Ben Affleck. Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller, and Jason Momoa.

Siegel writes, “In fact, none of the stars cast by Zack Snyder for 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and 2017’s Justice League — including Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller and Momoa — will reprise their roles in the new DC universe in character.”

This report contrasts comments made by Gal Gadot back in August while promoting her upcoming Netflix film Heart of Stone.

At the beginning of August she told ComicBook.com, “I love portraying Wonder Woman. It’s so close to and dear to my heart. From what I heard from James and from Peter is that we’re gonna develop a Wonder Woman 3 together.”

She followed that up in an interview with Flaunt that was published in the middle of August. She said, “I was invited to a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran and what they told me, and I’m quoting: ‘You’re in the best hands. We’re going to develop Wonder Woman 3 with you. [We] love you as Wonder Woman— you’ve got nothing to worry about.’ So time will tell.”

Despite Gadot’s claims her status in the DC Universe does appear to be up in the air. When James Gunn announced his DC Universe slate at the end of January this year there was only one Wonder Woman adjacent project on the list that being the TV series Paradise Lost.

In the announcement Gunn said, “Paradise Lost is a story of Paradise Island, usually known as Themyscira, which is the birthplace of Wonder Woman.”

He then teased, “It’s almost like Game of Thrones with Westeros, but with all the inhabitants of Paradise Island.”

Gunn would later detail they were working on focusing more on Wonder Woman on the animation side.

He wrote on X back in March, “We’re working on getting Wonder Woman into more animation. I agree that there hasn’t been enough of her in that area and was one of the first things I brought up to the animation folks.”

Maybe the biggest knock against Gal Gadot reprising her role as Wonder Woman came more recently from Gunn where he detailed a number of actors who would be reprising their roles in the upcoming DC Universe.

He wrote on Threads, “Xolo Maridueña will continue playing Blue Beetle in the DCU, as Viola Davis will Amanda Waller, and John Cena will Peacemaker.” Notably absent was Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman.

What do you make of this new report that Gal Gadot is out as Wonder Woman in James Gunn and Peter Safran’s new DC Universe?

