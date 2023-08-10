Gal Gadot Reaffirms James Gunn And Peter Safran Plan To Develop Third Wonder Woman Film With Her, Movie Was Not Announced As Part Of Gunn’s DCU Slate

Gal Gadot Reaffirms James Gunn And Peter Safran Plan To Develop Third Wonder Woman Film With Her, Movie Was Not Announced As Part Of Gunn’s DCU Slate

Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot reaffirmed that she had a meeting with DC Studios CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran where they said they would be making a third Wonder Woman film with her in the starring role.

Gadot initially told ComicBook.com while promoting her upcoming Netflix film Heart of Stone, “I love portraying Wonder Woman. It’s so close to and dear to my heart. From what I heard from James and from Peter is that we’re gonna develop a Wonder Woman 3 together.”

Now, in a new interview with Flaunt, Gadot provided more details about this meeting with Gunn and Safran and said, “I was invited to a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran and what they told me, and I’m quoting: ‘You’re in the best hands. We’re going to develop Wonder Woman 3 with you. [We] love you as Wonder Woman— you’ve got nothing to worry about.’ So time will tell.”

RELATED: James Gunn And Peter Safran Reveal Their Slate For DC Studios – Includes New Batman And Already Announced Superman Film

Despite Gadot’s claims, James Gunn did not announce a Wonder Woman film as part of his first chapter of DC Universe storytelling. However, Gunn did note that he did not reveal all of the projects that might be part of his first chapter. He said that the slate is “part of the first chapter, it’s not the entire first chapter.”

Nevertheless, Gunn announced 10 projects for the first chapter, which he dubbed Gods and Monsters. Only one of them was Wonder Woman adjacent with Paradise Lost. Gunn revealed it was a live-action TV series and said, “Paradise Lost is a story of Paradise Island, usually known as Themyscira, which is the birthplace of Wonder Woman.”

He then teased, “It’s almost like Game of Thrones with Westeros, but with all the inhabitants of Paradise Island.”

RELATED: Report: James Gunn Removed Wonder Woman And Other Cameos By DC Heroes From ‘The Flash’

While Gunn only announced one Wonder Woman adjacent project as part of his DC Universe slate, a little over a month later he did reveal he was working to get the character of Wonder Woman into more animation.

He tweeted, “We’re working on getting Wonder Woman into more animation. I agree that there hasn’t been enough of her in that area and was one of the first things I brought up to the animation folks.”

Given he didn’t announce any kind of Wonder Woman animated project as part of the DC Universe slate, it’s possible he and Safran were still working out details for Gadot to return and didn’t want to announce anything until they had it shored up.

There are opportunities to incorporate Gadot into Gunn’s DC Universe. He revealed he’s setting up a lived-in universe where superheroes have existed for quite some time with Superman: Legacy.

While responding to a fan questioning him about casting Nathan Fillion as the Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, and Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Gunn posted on Threads, “We’re entering a world where superheroes exist and have existed for quite a while. They’re a part of one side of [Superman’s] world just like Lois and Jimmy are a part of another.

RELATED: Wonder Woman Actress Gal Gadot Expresses Skepticism Of Gender-Swapping Characters, Acknowledges Differences Between Men and Women

It’s possible that Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman is another superhero that already exists in this world of Superman: Legacy.

Another possibility is that the third Wonder Woman film might be an Elseworlds story and is not connected to Gunn’s DC Universe.

In his original DC Universe slate announcement, Gunn made it crystal clear that some films and projects will not be connected to his DC Universe. He explained, “It’s one of our jobs, mine and Peter’s, to come in and make sure the DCU is connected in film, television, gaming, and animation. That the characters are consistent, played by the same actors and it works within one story.”

Gunn continued, “And if something is outside of that like Matt Reeves’ Batman, or Todd Phillips’ Joker, or Teen Titans GO! that it is clearly labeled as DC Elseworlds, outside of the mainstream DCU continuity.”

What do you make of Gadot reaffirming that a third Wonder Woman film is being made with James Gunn and Peter Safran on board?

NEXT: ‘Wonder Woman’ Writer Tom King Has No Clue What He’s Doing, Says Diana Wanting Peace But Waging War Is A Contradiction