Following Success Of ‘One Piece,’ Netflix Announces Release Date For Live-Action Adaptation Of Yu Yu Hakusho

Netflix announced the release date for their next live-action adaptation of a beloved manga with a brief teaser trailer for Yu Yu Hakusho.

For those unfamiliar with Yu Yu Yakusho the manga was created by Yoshihiro Togashi and was serialized in Weekly Shonen Jump for four years beginning in 1990. It followed the story of Yusuke Urameshi who died while attempting to protect a young child.

Upon dying he’s confronted by a being called Botan who informs he has no place in heaven or hell given no expected him to die doing an act of goodness. He’s then given the opportunity to be revived. He does so, passes a test, and becomes an Underworld Detective where he is embroiled in a mystery involving the human, demon, and spirit worlds.

Take a look at the trailer:

More than three decades after Yu Yu Hakusho by Yoshihiro Togashi first captured the imagination of readers, the beloved manga gets a live-action adaptation. Yu Yu Hakusho premieres December 14! pic.twitter.com/KUpeSuLXPB — Netflix (@netflix) October 11, 2023

Along with the trailer they also confirmed the series will arrive on the streaming service on December 14th.

In a press release, Netflix noted the show was created using the same strategy to create the successful One Piece series, “Utilizing a unique global one-team production strategy that spanned both Japan and the United States—the same approach to adapt the acclaimed “ONE PIECE” manga—Netflix took the same level of commitment to quality and authenticity in the live-action ONE PIECE to the production of Yu Yu Hakusho.”

The company further detailed, “An international dream team was also assembled to bring the epic tale to the screen, tapping into the most advanced CG and VFX technologies from around the world. Known as “the most innovative VFX studio in the world” and lauded for their work on major Hollywood productions, Scanline VFX was instrumental in giving life to all the characters, both human and yokai (spirits), while delivering realistic battle action sequences.”

Finally, they were adamant this live-action adaptation stays true to the source material, “Taking five years to complete the production of Yu Yu Hakusho, the team painstakingly ensured that the subtleties of every character’s emotions were accurately depicted in the adaptation. The fusion of state-of-the-art technology and a passion for staying true to the source material promises to make this adaptation a standout in the world of live-action anime.”

The series is directed by Sho Tsukikawa and based off a screenplay by Tatsuro Mishima. It stars Takumi Kitamura, Jun Shison, Kanata Hongo, and Shuhei Uesugi. It is produced by ROBOT and Netflix.

Mishima previously wrote the Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead screenplay and is also working on City Hunter. Takumi Kitamura previously portrayed Takemichi Hangaki in live-action adaptations of Tokyo Revengers.

What do you make of this first trailer? Do you plan on checking out the series when it arrives on Netflix?

