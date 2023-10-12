A new report details that Netflix saved the animated series Star Trek: Prodigy from cancellation.

It was reported in June by Variety that Star Trek: Prodigy had been cancelled at Paramount+ alongside The Game, Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, and Queen of the Universe.

The report also detailed that the move to cancel the shows was “data driven” implying viewership for the shows was likely low.

A Paramount+ spokesman confirmed the cancellations informing Variety, “We want to extend our thanks to our tremendously talented cast and crew and our producing partners for their passionate work and dedication on these programs, and we wish them all the best on their future endeavors.”

However, there was a caveat for Star Trek: Prodigy. The show had already been approved for a second season back in 2021 and much of the season had been completed.

While the show was being removed from Paramount+ as well as Nickelodeon and would not be broadcast on Paramount+ moving forward, the crew would be allowed to finish post-production on the second season and allow CBS to shop it around.

It appears that they found a buyer in Netflix. Deadline reports the second season is still in production, but is expected to debut on Netflix in 2024.

The series producer and head of Paramount’s Star Trek division Alex Kurtzman alongside series creators Dan and Kevin Hageman issued a joint statement confirming the movie to Netflix, “Thank you to our incredible Star Trek: Prodigy fans, who championed not just a show, but a community that’s always been connected by the belief that we build a better future together.”

They added, “We set out to inspire you, but you inspired us. The team is still hard at work on the second season, and we can’t wait to share it with the amazing fans around the world.”

The show has been accused of pushing transgender ideology on children. Novelist and Bounding Into Comics contributor Jon Del Arroz made such an accusation on his YouTube channel back in November 2021.

He explained, “Where it goes down the SJW path and goes a little further, you see already there is no Star Trek aliens that you recognize from anything else before, is they start lecturing you on gender. And they use aliens to do this.”

“This is a very sneaky way to do things in some ways, but it’s also very overt. And they actually pause the episode, I think three different times in the episode, that’s what makes it something that you notice beyond just one instance of this. To actually have a correction of gender,” he continued.

Pointing to the characters named Zero and Rok-Tahk, Del Arroz elaborated, “This happens with these two characters at the end over here. You see this roboty looking thing. It’s like an energy being that’s constructed itself a robot shell; pretty cool concept in general.”

He continued, “But this is what they do with that. When they start talking about this robot person, they always go, ‘He blah blah blah blah blah blah.’ And then he stops them and goes, ‘Actually, it’s not a he or she it’s an energy being so it doesn’t have a gender.’ They do that a couple times during the episode just to make it clear that this is a non-binary person.

“It’s not just some strange alien or whatever. You have to like stop and be sure that politically correctly refer to their pronouns correctly. And they do that in order to indoctrinate children that this is a thing. And it’s not a thing in real life. There’s no such thing as a non-gendered person. It doesn’t exist,” he opined.

Del Arroz then moved on to discuss Rok-Tahk, “Number two, you see The Thing, which is what I’m gonna call this here because it is obviously a rip off of Marvel’s The Thing. You see the orange rock monster stuff right here.”

“It starts out with The Thing, they don’t have an universal translator in the mines where they’re working as slave laborers, as prisoners,” he noted. “So, The Thing like goes growling and scary at first, but once they get to a universal translator, they stop the episode again and it’s really a girl. And it stops and has a cutesy voice and sounds like a little girl.”

Del Arroz added, “The guy actually stops and corrects himself and he’s like, ‘Oh! Oh! I’m sorry. I couldn’t imagine you were a girl. I’m so sorry.’ This is an attempt to tell people that even though it’s a giant dude, it might be a girl on the inside. Might be a little girl on the inside. You don’t know so you shouldn’t assume a gender upfront. So, that’s what they did with this character also.”

Del Arroz then stated, “So two instances of that and happens multiple during the episode where they correct the misgendering and they’re very clear. They like stop. The timing of it is like this is an important thing to this show.

“It’s a train wreck. It’s painful. And it’s teaching kids things that are not realistic in life. So I expect a little bit more of this,” he said.

To conclude the video, Del Arroz stated, “Overall, this just doesn’t feel like Star Trek, and they really wanted to put that lecture in there, and they really wanted to conceal it in a way that the kids aren’t gonna notice it, they are just going to get programmed by it. And that’s what corporate entertainment does these days.”

