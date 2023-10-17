‘Geeks Of Color’ Writer Makes Ridiculous Claim That Critics Of Disney’s Terrible Star Wars Movies And Shows Are White Supremacists

Geeks of Color writer Andres Cabrera recently made the bizarre claim that critics of The Walt Disney Company’s atrocious Star Wars movies and television shows are white supremacists.

Cabrera took to X to assert his claim writing, “A lot of people forget this but there is a direct correlation between the white supremacist crowd and the unbridled hatred of the Star Wars Sequels.”

He added, “I saw in real time as they scouted out the Star Wars fandom as a potential haven for spreading their message of hatred.”

Next, he wrote, “It started with the straight forward racist approach of hating on The Force Awakens because a Black stormtrooper was one of the leads of the movie. When their target audience didn’t fall in line with that blatantly racist take they moved on to good ol’-fashioned misogyny.”

“The hatred of Rey became a massive point for SW channels as soon as TFA came out,” he added. “Nearly every corner of SW YT featured this targeted campaign against Rey. This coordinated effort created similar talking points with different variations in order to spread across online spaces.”

He then proclaimed, “An important thing to remember is that these takes came from the same people! The same ones who were screaming and crying because there was a Black lead in a SW movie came from the same spaces as the originators of the hate movement against Rey. That’s who we’re dealing with.”

“After The Last Jedi, all hell broke loose. The message became even more effective with camouflaged talking points that were made to seem more sensible and relatable while still harboring the same theme. They sugar coated the brazenness of their contempt to appear more reasonable,” Cabrera posited.

Interestingly, he claims that its spreading as Disney pumps out more Star Wars television shows on Disney+, “The problem is this sentiment is still alive and growing within the Star Wars community. We saw it with the hatred against Reva in Obi-Wan, the “too many female characters” take against Ahsoka, and on it goes. It has become almost imperceivable from regular Star Wars fandom.”

He then appeared to realize he was blanketing every critic of Disney Star Wars and attempted to walk it back, “Clearly, I’m not saying a dislike or disappointment in a recent SW project automatically equates to the worst of the fandom. However, there is a distinct bad faith portion of the SW fandom that has become effective in their messaging and branding as ‘just speaking the truth.'”

He then concluded, “The truth is online grifters have grown exponentially in recent years and it’s important to remember how a lot of them choose Star Wars as their pop culture watering ground in order to cultivate further hateful themes and capture the attention of an overly eager fanbase.”

Finally, as “evidence” of these claims, he links to a Rewriting Ripley article that was thoroughly disproved by Nick Monroe back in April 2021.

Cabrera states, “There has been a lot of people who have pointed out this same issue but I want to bring attention to this post by Rewriting Ripley that really gets into it.”

Novelist Jon Del Arroz reacted to Cabrera’s claims point by point in a recent YouTube video, first noting that The Force Awakens “sucked.”

He explained, “It was a rehash of A New Hope that was poorly done without the emotion, without you caring about the characters, with a strong female lead who has nothing to do with anything and some black guy. That’s all it was. They literally just rebooted it with minorities and women in the lead just to do that. There was no plot to it. It was stupid.”

Del Arroz would reiterate his comments when Cabrera got to The Last Jedi noting Rian Johnson’s film “sucked” as well. He described Obi-Wan Kenobi in the same manner as well.

As for Ahsoka, he agreed with Cabrera’s assessment that it featured too many female characters, “Yeah, it was.” He then explained that Star Wars is supposed to be an “action/fighting show. That is a show geared towards men/little boys. When you try to put a bunch of women in charge and thing like that, you’re trying to make a fighting/action show geared towards women. Women don’t really want that. They want the Barbie movie. We saw that this summer exactly.”

He then concluded his thought, “So this is just men and women are different, my friend. And, of course, when you tell your core audience we don’t want you. We don’t want the men anymore. We’re going to go capture this different audience all you end up with is zero audience. And everybody just kind of not happy because you just made something that’s targeted towards no one at the end of the day. And that’s what happened here.

Del Arroz reiterated, “And these movies sucked. Don’t forget that.”

Later in the video, he addressed Cabrera’s claim that Star Wars critics are cultivating “hateful themes” saying, “You want to see who’s hateful and who’s bitter in this entire process is people like Andres. They don’t want an alternative culture to rise up. They don’t want anything different other than my corporate brand otherwise they don’t feel like they are in control. They don’t feel like they have their community online.

“And that’s what this is all about at the end of the day. It’s really sad. It’s really beta. And it’s really low energy,” he asserted.

What do you make of Cabrera’s ridiculous comments?

