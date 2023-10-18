Brie Larson Reportedly “Grew Disillusioned” With Captain Marvel Role, Doesn’t Want To Play The Part Anymore

A new report claims that actress Brie Larson has grown “disillusioned” with the role of Captain Marvel in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and that she no longer wants to play the character anymore.

As reported by The Direct, author Joanna Robinson claims that Larson “grew disillusioned” with the role in her book MCU: The Reign of Marvel Studios.

Specifically, Robinson wrote, “The future of those Marvel icons was unclear. The departure of franchise anchors like Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, and Scarlett Johansson had already taken its toll, as had the shocking loss of Chadwick Boseman, but other MCU stalwarts were heading for the exits. The ‘Guardians of the Galaxy‘ cast went on a farewell tour, Brie Larson grew disillusioned, and Marvel tussled with Sony in a custody battle over Tom Holland.”

During an appearance on The Watch podcast, Robinson added, “I don’t know if Brie Larson was the wrong person for the role necessarily, but the toxic backlash means that Brie Larson doesn’t want to play Carol Danvers anymore.”

She added, “That’s sort what she said. She was interviewed at D23 and they’re like, so you know we’re gonna see a bunch more from Carol Danvers. She’s like, ‘I don’t know. Does anyone want to see me play Carol Danvers? Doesn’t seem like it.’

As Robinson notes Larson previously informed Variety at Disney’s D23 Expo in September 2022 that she didn’t think anyone wanted to see her reprise the role of Captain Marvel or Carol Danvers again.

When asked how long she will play the character, Larson responded, “I don’t know. Does anyone want me to do it again?” When pressed, Larson added, “I don’t know. I really don’t know. I don’t have an answer to that.”

How long will Brie Larson play Captain Marvel? “I don’t know. Does anyone want me to do it again?” https://t.co/lyxUEr5y6V pic.twitter.com/sz78oVWKBD — Variety (@Variety) September 10, 2022

Robinson went on to detail that Larson wanting to leave the role of Captain Marvel was not the case during the filming of Avengers: Endgame.

She said, “[Chadwick Boseman] told me the story about on the set of Endgame he, and Brie Larson, and Tom Holland sat around and talked about how they were the future of Marvel and how exciting that was for them. And when you look at the breakdown between the Sony Marvel deal over Spider-Man, when you look at Chad Boseman passing away and you look at Brie Larson either not being a great fit or just, you know, being damaged by toxic fandom, then that plan that they put into play, you know, they felt like they were creating another A-Team.”

Robinson added, “There’s so many factors that came into play that sort of knocked their plan out under them.”

This report comes out just as The Walt Disney Company and Marvel Studios are ramping up promotion for Larson’s upcoming The Marvels film where she does reprise her role as Captain Marvel.

The film is already facing box office headwinds with Box Office Pro projecting the film could have the worst opening weekend and box office gross of any previous Marvel Cinematic Universe entry ever.

Specifically, the outlet reports the movie will bring in between $50 and $75 million in its opening domestic weekend and go on to gross between $121 million and $189 million in its entire domestic run at the box office.

On top of these poor projections, the film’s director Nia DaCosta implied she’s done with any kind of Marvel Studios production following the conclusion of the film. Da Costa told Vanity Fair, “It was really great to play in this world, and to be a part of building this big world, but it made me just want to build my own world more.”

Not only did she indicate she was done with Marvel Studios, she also appeared to wash her hands of taking any kind of credit or blame for the film saying, ““It is a Kevin Feige production, it’s his movie. So I think you live in that reality, but I tried to go in with the knowledge that some of you is going to take a back seat.”

What do you make of this new report that Brie Larson is disillusioned with her role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and she no longer wants to play the character?

