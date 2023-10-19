Netflix Enters The Spirit World, Drops First Teaser Footage For Upcoming Live-Action ‘Yu Yu Haksuho’ Series

With their recent work on One Piece no doubt bolstering hopes for the fellow Shonen Jump project, Netflix has officially provided a first look at their soon-to-debut, live-action adaptation of Yoshihiro Togashi’s classic manga, Yu Yu Hakusho.

This first glimpse at this latest take on Yusuke Urameshi’s time as a Spirit Detective was unveiled by Netflix in a teaser trailer for the upcoming 2023 entry of their annual ‘Geeked Week’ preview event.

Therein, included in a montage of other titles and awkwardly sandwiched between mentions of Squid Game: The Challenge and the original dark comedy series The Brothers Sun, was an exceptionally brief shot of the aforementioned Yusuke, as portrayed by live-action Tokyo Revengers film series star Takumi Kitamura, standing amidst a Tokyo city street.

Given the presence of emergency services, gawking bystanders, and Yusuke’s own seeming obliviousness to the chaos around, it’s likely that the footage was taken from around the time of the hero’s revival as a ghost following his self-sacrificing-but-ultimately-unnecessary attempt to save a young child – who, in a fun Easter Egg, is implied to be the titular protagonist from Captain Tsubasa, ala Matt Murdock’s relation to the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles – from being hit by a moving car.

While details concerning Netflix’s Yu Yu Hakusho are still relatively scarce – though that will undoubtedly change following the conclusion of Netflix’s Geeked Week – it is known that alongside Kitamura, the series will also star Shuhei Uesugi (Man in Business Suit in Shin Kamen Rider) as the brash Kazuma Kuwabara, Jun Shison (Right Suzuki/ToQ 1gou in Ressha Sentai ToQer) as the rose-whip wielding Yoko Kurama, and Kanata Hongo (Armin in the live-action Attack on Titan film series) as fan-favorite Master of the Evil Eye, Jaganashi Hiei.

Further, Netflix asserted in an October 11th press release that, “Utilizing a unique global one-team production strategy that spanned both Japan and the United States—the same approach to adapt the acclaimed ONE PIECE manga— [we] took the same level of commitment to quality and authenticity in the live-action ONE PIECE to the production of Yu Yu Hakusho.”

“An international dream team was also assembled to bring the epic tale to the screen, tapping into the most advanced CG and VFX technologies from around the world,” they continued. “Known as ‘the most innovative VFX studio in the world’ and lauded for their work on major Hollywood productions, Scanline VFX was instrumental in giving life to all the characters, both human and yokai (spirits), while delivering realistic battle action sequences.”

“Taking five years to complete the production of Yu Yu Hakusho, the team painstakingly ensured that the subtleties of every character’s emotions were accurately depicted in the adaptation,” Netflix concluded. “The fusion of state-of-the-art technology and a passion for staying true to the source material promises to make this adaptation a standout in the world of live-action anime.”

At current, Netflix’s Geeked Week will take place from November 6th to 12th.

Meanwhile, per Netflix’s aforecited press release, Netflix’s Yu Yu Hakusho is currently on track to join the land of the living on December 14th.

